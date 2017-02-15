Penguins from Mystic Visit GoLocal LIVE

South African Penguins mate for life. They are perfect sweethearts for Valentine’s Day guests on GoLocal LIVE.

Mystic Aquarium’s Penguin Trainers Eric Fox and Josh Davis visit GoLocal LIVE with Blue-Purple and Blue-Red talking about how you can help the Endangered South African Penguin.

They also discuss trips to South Africa, what it’s like working with Penguins, and what’s on the penguin’s lunch menu.

Mystic Aquarium’s mission is to inspire people to care for and protect the ocean planet through education, conservation and research. To help accomplish that mission, Mystic Aquarium offers educational opportunities and fundraising events to continue their conservation work and teach the public about the ocean’s creatures.

Fox and Davis talk Tropical Sunsation for kids during school vacation week, Seal Splash and South African Wine Dinner.

For a listing of all upcoming events, visit : http://www.mysticaquarium.org/events/

The 4th Annual Seal Splash is Saturday, February 18. If jumping in cold water isn’t your idea of fun, but you want to contribute to Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program, including Seal Rehabilitation, Check out these links to these Aquarium employee’s who are making a splash.







