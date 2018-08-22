Peace & Providence Community Outreach’s Perreault on New Warwick Location Opening This Week

Local nonprofit Peace & Providence Community Outreach is opening a new facility in that will offer services for anyone in New England that needs it no matter their income level -- and Justin Perreault joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle to talk about the vision for its impact.

“Peace and Providence is proud of the relationships we have built that allows us to continue to help and serve the people in these communities” says Perreault.

According to Perreault:

The new Outreach Center will contain the following as well other programs:

• Revive: A hair salon offering haircuts for free at least one day per week.

• The General Store: A shopping opportunity to help stretch your means. The General Store is a food supplemental program that offers both perishable and non-perishable food and is open to everyone. You will be able to obtain $60-$80 of groceries each week for a small donation of $3.00 per bag filled,

• Addiction Recovery: Overcoming addiction for you or a loved one can be overwhelming and seem impossible. We’re here to help.

• Computer Training: Whether it be setting up an email account, learning to navigate and familiarize yourself with a computer and other basic computer skills, we’re prepared to equip you with the knowledge you need.

• Kids Area: While you’re participating in any of the above opportunities, we have a fun, inviting space ready for the younger crowd to hang out. Also free crafts twice per month for children and families.





The new location is at 2107 Warwick Avenue in Warwick, RI -- a ribbon cutting will take place on Wednesday, and an official opening to occur this weekend.



