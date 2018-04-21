PC’s Community-Based Earth Day Activities This Weekend, on LIVE

Providence College Associate Vice President Steve Maurano, Public Affairs, Community and Government Relations, appeared on GoLocal LIVE where he spoke to the college hosting its annual FUSION event (Friars United in Service In Our Neighborhood) in conjunction with Earth Day on Saturday, April 21 by gathering alumni, parents, staff, and students to work at Father Lennon Park, which is adjacent to Harry Kizirian Elementary School.

Maurano spoke to how FUSION has taken place as part of a partnership between the College and the Providence Parks Department for the last twelve years. This year, volunteers will be planting new trees along the street, removing an old fence, prepping the community garden for planting, and conducting a general clean-up of the park.

Past FUSION projects performed by PC include creating a community garden at Davis Park on Chalkstone Avenue, laying turf for a new soccer field at Hopkins Park on Admiral Street, and building a children’s playground at Corliss Park, all in Providence.



