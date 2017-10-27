PC Student Leader Antoine Calls on PC to Improve Race Relations After Ugly Incident

Adriel Antoine says Providence College needs to continue to make improvements in race relations -- the latest incident is proof that there is a lot to be done.

Antoine a Providence College senior and leader of the NAACP joined GoLocal LIVE and addressed the ongoing issues of racism on the PC campus.

A Snapchat photo purportedly from a Providence College student -- with the caption dressed "as a nig" on it -- has drawn sharp rebuke from NAACP at the school.

"At 10:14 p.m. [on Wednesday] students were made aware of the snapchat of that student and the quote associated with it. It did not take long for people to circulate the photo," said Antoine '18. "Administrators and Hall Directors on call were all notified promptly after. Security and Admin have been working on the situation ever since then."

"From the PC NAACP and the Board of Representatives have asked students to wear all black to show support and let their voices be heard," said Antoine.

"I don’t want to personally give the names of the students involved because of my leadership positions on campus as well as me being an RA. I do not want to violate FERPA," said Antoine. "But it's definitely a PC student."

Antoine says many things have improved over his four years at PC, but this incident is another example that significant race problems continue.

