PC Professor Grace on Harry, Meghan, and the Future of the British Monarchy on LIVE

Providence College Professor of History emeritus, Dr. Richard Grace, appeared on GoLocal LIVE where he spoke to the state of the British monarchy.

Grace spoke to Prince Harry's recent engagement to Meghan Markle, and the role of Great Britain in Israel - and Jerusalem -- as United States President Donald Trump officially recognized the latter as the official capital this week.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.