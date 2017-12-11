PC Professor Grace on Harry, Meghan, and the Future of the British Monarchy on LIVE
Monday, December 11, 2017
Grace spoke to Prince Harry's recent engagement to Meghan Markle, and the role of Great Britain in Israel - and Jerusalem -- as United States President Donald Trump officially recognized the latter as the official capital this week.
