Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

PC Professor Grace on Harry, Meghan, and the Future of the British Monarchy on LIVE

Monday, December 11, 2017

GoLocal LIVE

 

Providence College Professor Emeritus Richard Grace

Providence College Professor of History emeritus, Dr. Richard Grace, appeared on GoLocal LIVE where he spoke to the state of the British monarchy.

Grace spoke to Prince Harry's recent engagement to Meghan Markle, and the role of Great Britain in Israel - and Jerusalem -- as United States President Donald Trump officially recognized the latter as the official capital this week. 

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!