PC Hockey Coach Leaman: Team is Peaking for Hockey East Tournament Quarterfinals Friday

Providence Men's Hockey Coach Nate Leaman joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE to talk about his third-seeded Friars facing the #6 Maine Bears at home for the Hockey East Quarterfinals starting Friday, after earning a bye.

The teams will meet in the postseason for the first time since the 2014 quarterfinals, when the Friars swept Maine in two games at Schneider Arena. Providence is 7-5 all-time against Maine in the postseason and is currently unbeaten in 16 games against the Black Bears (15-0-1).

Leaman spoke to how he thinks his young team -- with the smallest roster he has ever coached -- is peaking at the right time, as he ultimately eyes a return to the National Championship after winning the title in 2015, and is urging hockey fans in Rhode Island to come out and support the Friars at home with students being on spring break.

Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.