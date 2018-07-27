Pawtucket’s Smug Brewery to Debut This Fall

Pawtucket’s newest destination, Smug Brewery, aims to open its doors to the public by the fall.

Robert DaRosa, brewmaster and Smug’s founder, joined GoLocal LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center to share his plans for the new venture.

DaRosa purchased the former Bucket Brewery located at 545 Pawtucket Avenue with the goal of turning it into his own company. While the space is larger than most traditional startups, DaRosa is confident they will be able to succeed.

“We can’t wait to get going,” DaRosa said. “we’re just waiting for the rest of the permits to be finalized.”

The name “Smug” comes from necessity: there are so many craft and small breweries that it was nearly impossible to find a name that did not infringe on a preexisting copyright. DaRosa said he read through a list of power words looking for inspiration and liked the confidence given off by smug. The name stuck.

DaRosa got his start with beer the way he says most brewers do, by experimenting with a homebrew kit.

“My sister bought me a wine kit, and when I realized it took six months to see a product, I knew it wasn’t for me,” DaRosa said. “That’s when I decided to try beer.”

From there, DaRosa began brewing professionally when he found himself in need of a job. He trained under the head brewer at Union Station Brewery for two years, eventually becoming the head brewer himself. From there, he moved on to Ragged Island Brewery, where he currently works.

While Smug Brewery beers will be available throughout the community in stores and local restaurant, DaRosa encourages the public to come visit the brewery’s tasting room to sample the newest beers and try limited edition flavors that won’t be available in stores.

No official opening date has been set at the time, but he encourages the public to stay tuned.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.