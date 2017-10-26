Palmaz Vineyards President Gives Update on Fires in California on LIVE’s The Taste
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Palmaz Vineyards was able to supply California Fire with a water supply from the Vineyard that helped to minimize damage to Palmaz Vineyard and their supply assisted fire emergency teams to fight the flames in other portions of the area.
While the vineyard lost one guest house, its 18 story cavern in the flank of Mount George was able to continue to operate with its advanced technologies.
The Vineyard features a 600-acre estate with 64 acres of vineyards that produce "truly modern vintages."
590 Ocean Ave, Newport
401-849-3800
Providing an elegant dining room and amazing alfresco views, Castle Hill offers a world-class culinary experience. Seasonal, local ingredients are used in a variety of thoughtful and unexpected dishes using cooking techniques from around the world.
The menu is paired easily with an award-winning wine list that features over 800 selections.
1 Citizens Plz, Providence
(401) 421-2525
Casually elegant Cafe Nuovo, at the Gondola Landing on Providence's famed Riverwalk, has scenic waterside views in the heart of Providence. Cafe Nuovo offers contemporary American cuisine and heavenly desserts. The extensive wine list offers an abundance of perfect pairings.
22 Bowens Wharf, Newport
(401) 841-8884
22 Bowen’s is a sophisticated and elegant restaurant, located in Newport and known worldwide as offering some of the City by the Sea’s best food and drink. Their bar is part of a vibrant space punctuated with incredible award-winning wines.
245 Atwells Ave, Providence
(401) 383-2002
Award winning, authentic, Neapolitan recipes served in a sophisticated and modern atmosphere, featuring a chef’s table in the dining room. Zooma’s extensive menu and award-winning wines include many exclusive selections that make you feel like a VIP.
They offer wine flights daily, so you can enjoy an impromptu wine tasting anytime.
903 Chalkstone Ave, Providence
(401) 649-4911
Located on a quiet corner in Providence, this high-energy eatery was named for the mountain range that runs through South America. This Bolivian Restaurant specializing in the finest Peruvian and Bolivian cuisine offers traditional recipes, including chicken and seafood dishes, that are prepared with authenticity in mind.
Their wine list surprises with its nontraditional offerings from South America and its knowledgeable staff. In addition, Los Andes started a new wine flight program.
970 Douglas Pike C, Smithfield
289 Atwells Ave, Providence
(401) 349-4979
Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille specializes in authentic and innovative Italian cuisine, located both in Providence and Smithfield. Tavolo is well known for winning various Wine Awards, and for hosting numerous wine dinners to educate their guests.
You will receive an amazing amount of selections no matter whether you choose to have a glass or a bottle.
1 Bluff Ave, Westerly
(401) 584-7000
From sophisticated fine dining to casual beach fare, dining options abound at Ocean House. Offering world-class service and a farm-to-table philosophy, they harmonize the menu selections to pair with wine as an art form.
Guests are invited to experience a unique selection of intimate epicurean events, tastings and immersive wine educational opportunities, as well the farm-to-table process.
3000 Chapel View Blvd, Cranston
(401) 944-4900
The Chapel Grille of Cranston features hearth style cuisine and a Mediterranean Italian influenced menu.
Watch their pizza being fired in our Woodstone hearth oven while enjoying a glass of wine from the large by the glass selections, as well as their award-winning wine list or take in their soaring cathedral bar and enjoy their cozy dining room.
2 Pine St, Providence,
(401) 421-1320
Located in the Downtown financial district of Providence, with the famed Riverwalk steps away, Capriccio has been dining destinations for decades. Their dedication to excellence is reflected in over 40 awards for fine dining, wines and decor.
The wine list covers many of the famous vineyards of Europe, while still being diverse from many other wine regions of the world.
26 Marlborough St, Newport
(401) 849-3600
The White Horse Tavern creates a fresh, contemporary culinary experience in America’s Oldest Restaurant. They are committed to showcasing native ingredients and supporting local business and agriculture, by procuring as much locally when available and in season.
The wine selections by the glass and by the bottle offer an abundance of options to pair up with your meal.
10 Memorial Blvd, Providence
(401) 521-5600
The very first Capital Grille started in Providence. With more than 350 world-class wines seeming to come from nearly every wine-growing region on earth you will be making a list of what to try on each visit. The reviews and experiences of guests talk of old world and new world gems, little-know wines on the brink of stardom.
The mouthwatering dry aged steaks and fresh seafood deserve nothing less than an award-winning wine list.
365 Atwells Ave, Providence
(401) 223-2230
Pane E Vino offers a comforting, rustic Italian atmosphere, with a menu created to honor the traditions of family serving Neapolitan style Italian cuisine. The wine list reflects this with every bottle hailing from all the wine producing regions of Italy.
Pane E Vino regularly hosts wine dinners and tastings and has very knowledgeable staff in Italian wine culture.
