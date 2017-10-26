Palmaz Vineyards President Gives Update on Fires in California on LIVE’s The Taste

Christian Palmaz, President of Palmaz Vineyards , a Napa Valley Winery talked about the impact of fires on his vineyard and the region on GoLocal LIVE's The Taste.

Palmaz Vineyards was able to supply California Fire with a water supply from the Vineyard that helped to minimize damage to Palmaz Vineyard and their supply assisted fire emergency teams to fight the flames in other portions of the area.

While the vineyard lost one guest house, its 18 story cavern in the flank of Mount George was able to continue to operate with its advanced technologies.

The Vineyard features a 600-acre estate with 64 acres of vineyards that produce "truly modern vintages."

