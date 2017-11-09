Oliveira Discusses Charter School Issues Including the Beacon Controversy on LIVE

Keith Oliveira, President, RI League of Charter Schools and GoLocal's News Editor Kate Nagle discuss the state of charter schools in RI and the recent Beacon Charter School admissions controversy.

Many of Rhode Island's charter schools have consistently been top performers and the demand for admission continues to grow. A controversy arose after Beacon in Woonsocket failed to follow admission policies.

Read the Statement Below

“The R.I. League of Charter Schools agrees that the Beacon Charter School’s former-admissions policy was inconsistent with a fundamental charter school principle that all students shall have equal access to enrollment regardless of prior academic achievement. While the intent of the policy was to ensure that students who were being socially promoted by other schools were prepared to succeed, the policy did deny some students admission to the school. That is contrary to what we stand for as public charter schools.

Beacon Charter School is a member of the R.I. League of Charter Schools. We will continue to support and work with the leadership of our member school to ensure that they continue to successfully serve their students and families in a manner consistent with the core principles of being a public charter school.”

