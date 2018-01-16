NYT Bestseller #1 Author Finn On Debut Novel “The Woman In The Window”

Author A.J. Finn ’s debut novel, “The Woman In The Window” is currently number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list, and is being published in 38 territories around the world.

“In The Woman In The Window, I try to view mental illness and its miseries through the lens of a thriller,” says Finn.

Finn has immersed himself in the thriller and suspense genre, studying mystery and suspense fiction at Oxford University. He says he wanted to try and give readers a more complex experience than other suspense fiction in his debut novel.

Battling incorrectly diagnosed bipolar disorder for more than fifteen years, Finn says the story is informed by personal experience.

“My hope is that The Woman In The Window can be enjoyed as both a swiftly paced thriller and an earnest account of grief and trauma, resilience and redemption,” Finn says.

Fox 2000, preempted the film rights, with Oscar winner Scott Rudin producing and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts writing the script. Finn says he wouldn’t mind having a cameo in the film, which is currently being worked on.



