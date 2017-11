NYT Bestselling Author Dean on “Making Sense of Science”

Former New York Times Science Editor Cornelia Dean talked about her new book, Making Sense of Science: Separating Substance from Spin , on GoLocal LIVE, which seeks to equip non-scientists with "a set of critical tools to evaluate the scientific claims and controversies that shape our lives."

Dean spoke to the hot topic issues in "dispute," EPA scientists facing political impacts, and the need to think about and address such topics as artificial intelligence.



