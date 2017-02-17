Newport Vineyards’ Visits LIVE and Talks About Completion of the Multi-Million Dollars Expansion

Newport Vineyards completed a multi-year, multi-million dollar renovation in 2016. Director of Marketing and Events, Cassandra Earle and Sommelier Karen Jensen visit GoLocal LIVE to talk about wine, two new restaurants and new event space.

Within the event space Newport Vineyards hosts a number of events including Wine and Cheese Classes, WINEterfest, Yoga classes and comedy events.

Through the expansion, Earle says Newport Vineyards has helped boost the Rhode Island economy.



“We’ve tripled or quadrupled our employment from the way we were before. In terms of bringing in jobs locally, we’re becoming a destination within a destination.”

Newport Vineyards produces over 25 different types of wine, all on site, offering tastings in their new tasting room.



“Saturday in season we’re doing upwards of 700 people just from a wine tasting crowd,” said Earle.



Continuing to host a variety of events, Earle said they hope to continue to see their demographic expand and Newport Vineyards to be the destination for food, wine and entertainment.



For more information on Newport Vineyards.



Related Slideshow: 10 Great New England Vineyards to Visit This Spring

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.