Newport Vineyards’ Visits LIVE and Talks About Completion of the Multi-Million Dollars Expansion
Friday, February 17, 2017
Within the event space Newport Vineyards hosts a number of events including Wine and Cheese Classes, WINEterfest, Yoga classes and comedy events.
Through the expansion, Earle says Newport Vineyards has helped boost the Rhode Island economy.
“We’ve tripled or quadrupled our employment from the way we were before. In terms of bringing in jobs locally, we’re becoming a destination within a destination.”
Newport Vineyards produces over 25 different types of wine, all on site, offering tastings in their new tasting room.
“Saturday in season we’re doing upwards of 700 people just from a wine tasting crowd,” said Earle.
Continuing to host a variety of events, Earle said they hope to continue to see their demographic expand and Newport Vineyards to be the destination for food, wine and entertainment.
For more information on Newport Vineyards.
Related Slideshow: 10 Great New England Vineyards to Visit This Spring
Nashoba Valley Winery
Bolton, MA
Located in the heart of Massachusetts’ apple country, Nashoba Valley Winery is a stunning hilltop orchard overlooking the charming town of Bolton. Always growing and ever-beautiful, they are open daily throughout the year, with the exception of The Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Since first producing superior wines in 1978, Nashoba Valley Winery has earned wide acclaim as a pioneering winery orchard and a premier destination for visitors seeking excellent wine, exquisitely prepared food, and a gorgeous country setting. The family-owned orchard, winery & restaurant, set on 52 rolling acres, boasts a state-of-the art wine-making and distillation facility, an exceptional wine and gift shoppe, a brewery, and a gourmet restaurant.
Tours and Tastings
Tastings – Sunday through Thursday from 10 AM to 4:30 PM – Friday and Saturday from 10 AM to 5:30 PM
Weekend Tours – Saturday & Sunday 11 AM to 4 PM
Carolyn's Sakonnet Vineyard
Little Compton, RI
When Carolyn Rafealian purchased Sakonnet Vineyards last year, she took over a tradition of wine-making excellence that has existed for more than thirty years. The vineyard, now known as Carolyn's Sakonnet Vineyards, has won several international and domestic awards, and produces more than 30,000 cases annually. The Founder and Creative Director of Alex and Ani's first release, Blessed Blend, launched earlier this month, and will be available in wine shops throughout the region.
Favorable soil conditions, and a microclimate similar to that of northern France, allow the vineyard to grow several varieties of grapes spanning 50 acres. Carolyn's Sakonnet Vineyards is open for tours and tastings seven days a week, and can be booked for private events, including weddings and corporate functions, catered by Russel Morin Fine Catering. Wednesday through Sunday, their on-site restaurant, Carolyn's Cafe offers a menu of gourmet, locally-sourced ingredients, carefully arranged into unique and reasonably-priced meals such as Lobster Mac N Cheese or Grilled Atlantic Tuna.
Tours and Tastings
Sunday- Thursday 11 AM - 5 PM
Friday- Saturday 11 AM - 6 PM
Tours 12 PM - 3 PM (Every Hour)
Willow Spring Vineyards
Haverhill, MA
Willow Spring Vineyards is a small, emerging family winery whose commitment is deep rooted in these values: honesty, quality, environment, preservation, agriculture, friendship, and community spirit.
All of their handcrafted wines are produced and bottled at the farm winery. In these precious bottles lie the fruits of their passion and labor.
Tours and Tastings
Tastings Wednesdays and Sundays 12-6 PM
Putney Mountain Winery
Putney, VT
Just over the Vermont border, Putney Mountain Winery located inside Basketville, has been making delicious local wines since the 1990s. All of their wines are crafted from local produce, which makes for the best tasting wine possible. If you’re toting the kids along for the day, the winery also sells juices made from locally grown produce, like their Putney Bubbly Vermont Sparkling Black Currant.
Tours and Tastings
The Winery and Tasting Room are open 11 AM - 5 PM seven days a week.
Hardwick Vineyard & Winery
Hardwick, MA
The Hardwick Vineyard and Winery is located on a quiet country road that winds around the Quabbin Reservoir, in the Central Massachusetts town of Hardwick.
For more than a decade the Samek family drove down this road with their eyes on the abandoned Giles E. Warner mansion, built in 1795, watching it deteriorate. They dreamed of starting a vineyard and winery, and saw potential in the two-hundred-year-old house, built while George Washington was president. In 1997, the family bought the house and its 150 acres of land, and began the painstaking process of authentically restoring it.
Tours and Tastings
Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 AM-6 PM. Also Open Holiday Mondays
Westport Rivers Vineyard & Winery
Westport, MA
Tucked away on the southern coast of Massachusetts, Westport Rivers Vineyard & Winery, located about an hour’s drive from Worcester, is worth the trip. For only $10, you can take home a special edition etched wine glass and enjoy a tasting of up to six of their award-winning wines.
Tours and Tastings
Tastings: Monday – Saturday 11 AM to 5 PM
Tours: Free Public Tours are at 1 PM + 3 PM every Saturday
Zorvino Vineyards
Sandown, NH
Zorvino Vineyards is a picturesque winery located in Sandown, New Hampshire on 80-acres in the middle of a New England hardwood forest. Zorvino Vineyards is committed to producing quality wines from local New England grapes carefully tended on our own property, as well as interesting varietals from grapes grown in premier winemaking regions of the world, including Tuscany, Chile & Northern CA. They also produce award winning fruit wines made with locally grown fruit.
Tours and Tastings
Daily tastings from 11 AM - 5 PM
Taylor Brook Winery
Woodstock, CT
Located just over the border, Taylor Brook Winery in Woodstock, CT, is a hidden gem. This winery tends to over 2,000 vines of the finest grapes in the region. Head down to enjoy the country hospitality of this great local business, which offers tastings, bottles of their wine, and other great gift items for purchase.
Tours and Tastings
Friday: 11-6 PM, Sat & Sun: 11-5 PM
Southampton, MA
Perched on a sun drenched hillside in the heart of the Pioneer Valley sits Black Birch Vineyard-home to their hand-pressed, signature wines. Enjoy their distinctive local varietals born out of a passion to produce notable New England wines.
Black Birch Vineyard produces hand-crafted, small batch wines from locally sourced grapes.
Tours and Tastings
Friday - Saturday - Sunday 11 AM – 6 PM
Running Brook Vineyard
North Dartmouth, MA
Running Brook Vineyard and Winery was founded in 1998 by Pedro Teixeira and Manuel Morais out of a vision to produce top quality wines that will make New Englanders proud and satisfy their palates.
Running Brook features wines that are made from New England’s finest coastal grapes, exclusively grown here in our own vineyards.
Tours and Tastings
Tasting Room open every day 12 - 5 PM
