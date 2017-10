Newport Storm’s Luke Talks 18 Year Anniversary on LIVE’s The Taste

Derek Luke, brewmaster and founder of Newport Storm Brewery , joined GoLocal LIVE's The Taste.Newport Storm is celebrating its 18th year in operation. Luke highlighted how Newport Storm is distributed as far as Pennsylvania at the request of distributors there, which could open up new distribution channels for the company

Luke announced they have now released both the Winter variety pack that features its Smoked Porter and their annual limited release in a wine bottle.

From 7-10pm October 27-29 Newport Storm will host haunted brewery tours to celebrate Halloween.



Related Slideshow: 20 Things to Look Forward to This Fall in New England - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.