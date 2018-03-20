Newport Historical Society’s Taylor On How Culture Impacts Views On Historical Events

Ruth Taylor, Executive Director of the Newport Historical Society, says our cultural lenses define what we see and experience and explains there are differences in how cultures view history.

She says the question becomes how should society approach cultural differences in how we think about the past and what roles can historical societies begin to play in improving the level of historical literacy in those who want to engage.

In an NHS January Director’s Note Taylor writes:

This large issue, which encompasses politics, civics and sociology as well as history, is still in our wheelhouse. History matters. And while it is easy to suggest that we need more history, and historical thinking in school — and we do — this is also a “here and now” concern.

The Newport Historical Society and the Rhode Island Historical Society are holding a panel discussion that will address questions about we perceive the past, and how differences in perspective can have consequences looking at current issues.

The panel discussion Myth, Memory, History and Heritage is Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m. at Newport’s Colony House in Newport.

