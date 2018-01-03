New Year Edition of Broadway News with Matthew Wexler on LIVE

It’s a New Year and 2018 is already bringing some big changes to Broadway. The Broadway Blog’s Matthew Wexler gets us up-to-date with casting replacements, new shows opening, and new media options for catching your favorite productions on LIVE.

Some notable casting replacements include American Idol alum, Tamyra Gray replacing Merle Dandridge in the critically acclaimed new production of Once on This Island, as Dandridge leaves to shoot the current season OWN series, Greenleaf.

Broadway veteran Bernadette Peters will take on the title role in Hello, Dolly starting January 20, as Taylor Trensch leaves that same production to take on the title role in Dear Evan Hansen on February 6.

The Highly anticipated Broadway version of Disney’s Frozen will be making its debut on February 22, with Caissie Levy (Les Miserables, Ghost, Wicked) set to play Elsa, and celebrating it’s 25th anniversary, the Pulitzer Prize and TONY award-winning play Angels in America will take it’s National Theater production to Broadway starting February 23.

For those chilly winter nights when braving the cold to head to theater doesn’t sound appealing, check out the streaming service Broadway HD for subscription-based access to theatrical productions on and off-broadway, and from notable theater companies around the world.

Check out more Broadway News HERE.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.