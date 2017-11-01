Lincoln-esque

Frank Williams - The former Chief Justice has been assigned to navigate pension lawsuits, 38 Studios and the Providence Firefighters’ battle with the City of Providence.

He may have more influence and make more money in his new role then he did when he served as Chief Justice.

As GoLocal wrote in April 2015, “Yet like so much of Williams' career in the public eye, the appointment was not without some degree of controversy. Williams will be paid $400 per hour for his work on the case, (according to a wpri.com report) and that fact led to criticisms on social media and talk radio.

Williams’ ability to become a lightning rod has been confounding to both Williams and his friends alike.”