New RI Latino PAC President Flynn Talks Politics, Fundraising on GoLocal LIVE
Wednesday, November 01, 2017
According to RIPLAC, since its foundation, it has "influenced, endorsed, and mobilized Latino voters and candidates sensitive to their issues in Rhode Island."
The new board was elected on October 26, 2017, to be the 2018-2020 Board of Directors.
Joseph Molina Flynn, Esq., President
Marcela Betancur, Vice President
Wesley Rodas, Treasurer
Andrea James-Gómez, Secretary
Sol Taubin, General Member
Luanne Santelises, Esq., General Member
Diana Perdomo, General Member
Related Slideshow: The Power List - Judiciary and Lawyers, 2016
Top Dog
Michael Kelly — Street fighting litigator that is happy to take on cities, the state, big companies - it does not matter.
Kelly’s cases are often controversial and nuclear. Recently, he beat the Department of Health on the suspension of former State Senator/pharmacist Leo Blais.
Nothing's dull when Kelly is involved.
Lincoln-esque
Frank Williams - The former Chief Justice has been assigned to navigate pension lawsuits, 38 Studios and the Providence Firefighters’ battle with the City of Providence.
He may have more influence and make more money in his new role then he did when he served as Chief Justice.
As GoLocal wrote in April 2015, “Yet like so much of Williams' career in the public eye, the appointment was not without some degree of controversy. Williams will be paid $400 per hour for his work on the case, (according to a wpri.com report) and that fact led to criticisms on social media and talk radio.
Williams’ ability to become a lightning rod has been confounding to both Williams and his friends alike.”
Supremes
Maureen McKenna Goldberg — Think Diana Ross. She is the lead of the Supremes. Nothing happens in the hallowed chambers of the Rhode Island State Supreme Court without Goldberg’s stamp on it.
With her husband, lobbyist Bob Goldberg making millions in lobbying fees and representing some of the most powerful business interests in business, their reach is wide and deep.
If you want to know what is really happening in the state, then get on their boat one weekend and keep quiet and listen.
Deal Maker
Zach Darrow — Busy building one of the most dynamic business law firms in the state, complete with nearly a dozen real estate and corporate attorneys. Add to his mix a lobbying arm that functions like Pac-Man when it comes to tax stabilization agreements.
Darrow’s reach may be a little more complex than many see - the firm now has offices in New York and Miami.
Everyone took note when former Providence City Solicitor and Chief of Staff to Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Jeff Padwa, joined the firm earlier this summer. Darrow moves in mysterious ways.
Stealth
Michael Forte - Stealth. Forte doesn’t get much press and he likes it that way. The new Chief Judge of the Family Court has a low-profile public persona, but is a growing power in the judiciary.
A Democratic legislator who was appointed to the bench under Governor Ed DiPrete, Forte has amassed some serious power-wattage in Rhode Island.
Knows Both Sides
Artin Coloian - He has enjoyed of the most complicated and seemingly paradoxical careers, as a staffer to both U.S. Senator John Chafee and Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci. A political advisor (and donor) to many — his campaign finance report ranges from Governor Gina Raimondo to GOP Cranston Mayor Allan Fung to Progressive Representative Aaron Regunberg.
Now, Coloian is one of the top criminal attorneys in Rhode Island. He has represented everyone from mobster Bobby DeLuca to Councilman Kevin Jackson to drug kingpins.
Understated
Chris Graham — Whether it is a start-up looking to close venture funding or a biotech looking at acquisition, Graham is a skilled craftsman that makes deals happen.
Understated, Graham is now a managing partner at Locke Lord (formerly Edwards and Angell). He is been through all of the firms mergers and transformations and had quietly continued to make deals happen.
Insider
Henry Kinch — Once a top advisor to then-Governor Bruce Sundlun and now serves as the Clerk of Providence County Courts.
Kinch is highly respected in and out of the court. When smart political people want advice they call Kinch.
His network extends far beyond Benefit Street. He served as President of the Pawtucket City Council and lost to Don Grebien for Mayor in 2010.
Could a political comeback be in the making?
Behind the Scenes
Claire Richards — She has been crafting the legal strategy for the state of Rhode Island for decades.
She has served in the office of legal counsel for Governors Lincoln Almond (R), Don Carcieri (R), Lincoln Chafee (I/D), and Gina Raimondo (D).
This is not a lifetime appointment - she has served at the pleasure of the Governor for decades. Whether it is a legal strategy on 38 Studios or advising on an appointment, she has been the behind-the-scenes lawyer for the state's top elected officials.
Aggressive
Max Wistow — Don’t look for friendly. His biggest fans say Wistow is one of the most aggressive lawyers in Rhode Island. His detractors use words that are unsuitable for publication.
He was selected by Governor Lincoln Chafee to pursue the recovery of the 38 Studios assets from a collection of litigants -- and in total, he recovered over $60 million.
Some top lawyers are known as a lawyers’ lawyer. Wistow is the lawyer most lawyer would hire to represent them.
Editor's Note: At the time of publication, the recovery was over $40 million, which had been previously noted. The figure has been updated to reflect the total at the conclusion of the legal proceedings, as of 2017.
Related Articles
- LIVE: Actor/Singer Tobias Andrews on Leading Role in Academy Players’ ’Bridges of Madison County’
- LIVE: Providence Schools Superintendent Maher on New Code of Conduct
- LIVE: Festival Ballet Providence’s Ricci on “The Widow’s Broom”
- LIVE: Organize Your Kitchen For The Holidays in Seven Steps
- LIVE: DeBare Says Education Could Be Key To Ending Domestic Violence
- LIVE: PC’s Prof. Brooks Says Sexual Harassment is a “Prevalent Phenomena” in Our Culture
- LIVE: Using Art To Spread Awareness of Metastatic Breast Cancer #ThisIsMBC
- LIVE: Fundraising is Critical for Adams Library in Central Falls
- LIVE: New Mindfulness Center Opens At Brown with Research & Public Service Approach
- LIVE: Bold Patterns and Other Must Haves For Fall From Blueprint 5
- LIVE: Gemma-Corcelli on Gloria Gemma Foundation’s Year-Round Support
- LIVE: Composer Eric Nathan on Inspiration and Communication Through Music
- Tuesday on GoLocal LIVE: Jazz Percussionist Solomon, Prof. Lawless, and More
- LIVE: Journalist Gillmor on Fighting “Fake News” and Increasing News Literacy
- Wednesday LIVE: Nat’l Endowment for the Humanities Chairman Peede and “The Taste”
- LIVE: Fusionworks Dance Company Celebrates 30th Anniversary Season
- LIVE: AS220 Artistic Director Rivera on her Puerto Rico-Inspired FANTASY ISLAND
- LIVE: An Intimate Look at Birds of Prey, Photographer Scott on “Raptors”
- LIVE: Barrows Advocates For Lyme Disease Education & Awareness
- LIVE: South Providence’s Keys Blasts Elorza for Outside Housing Consultant
- LIVE: Pawtucket’s Wishart Will Race in World Marathon Challenge
- LIVE: Twin River Spokesperson Doyle Gives Update on Tiverton Casino
- LIVE: Badfinger’s Molland on Playing with Beatles’ Lennon and Harrison
- LIVE: Percussionist Solomon to Perform at The Music Mansion