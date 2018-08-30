New Beauty Business, Adora’s Dream, Launching in Providence

Providence-based make-up artist Idania Abreu joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle to talk about founding Adora's Dream, which will offer makeup services for all occasions such as weddings, galas, sweet sixteens, quinceañeros, showers, bar mitzvahs, proms, and more.

Abreu, who was raised in Providence and graduated from the Hope High School Arts magnet program, said has always been passionate about her work as a makeup artist.

“I am there for some of the most special events in a woman’s life, and thrilled to play my part to make someone feel special on that day" says the former Sephora employee now turned entrepreneur.

Abreu officially launches the business on Thursday, at a kick-off party at the Westfield Lofts in Providence.



