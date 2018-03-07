NEW: Latest on Winter Storm Quinn from The Weather Channel’s Wallace on LIVE

On-camera meteorologist Alex Wallace with The Weather Channel joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE to provide an update on Winter Storm Quinn on Wednesday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., The Weather Channel reported that snow was hitting Pennsylvania and New York - and Wallace told GoLocal the colder-than-expected temperatures could mean an increased chance for substantial snow for parts of Rhode Island.

According to The Weather Channel:

Snow has gained intensity in parts of the Northeast, from eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey into New York and New England. Widespread thundersnow has been reported in the New York City area, parts of New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon, along with snowfall rates up to 3 inches per hour.



Related Slideshow: 25 Winter Weather Tips-2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.