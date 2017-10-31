Welcome! Login | Register

Navigant’s Azar Talks Economic Growth and Expansion to South County

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

 

Brian Azar, the Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer at Navigant Credit Union

Brian Azar, the Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer at Navigant Credit Union, joins GoLocal LiVE to discuss the economic trends in Rhode Island. 

Azar said that Navigant is seeing a strong improvement in the Rhode Island and deal flow to the credit union. On the commercial side of the business, Azar said the credit union's "sweet spot" is loans between $500,000 and $3 million.

Growth to West Bay and South County

Azar said one of the most exciting developments is Navigant's growth in 2017. The credit union has added three branches through acquisition -- two in Warwick and one in Wakefield. 

Navigant Credit Union is Rhode Island’s oldest credit union. With 81,000 members, Navigant Credit Union has more than $1.8 billion in assets and a strong presence throughout Blackstone Valley, northern Rhode Island, and the East Bay.  Navigant is a sponsor of GoLocal LIVE.

 

