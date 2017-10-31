Navigant’s Azar Talks Economic Growth and Expansion to South County

Brian Azar, the Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer at Navigant Credit Union , joins GoLocal LiVE to discuss the economic trends in Rhode Island.

Azar said that Navigant is seeing a strong improvement in the Rhode Island and deal flow to the credit union. On the commercial side of the business, Azar said the credit union's "sweet spot" is loans between $500,000 and $3 million.

Growth to West Bay and South County

Azar said one of the most exciting developments is Navigant's growth in 2017. The credit union has added three branches through acquisition -- two in Warwick and one in Wakefield.

Navigant Credit Union is Rhode Island’s oldest credit union. With 81,000 members, Navigant Credit Union has more than $1.8 billion in assets and a strong presence throughout Blackstone Valley, northern Rhode Island, and the East Bay. Navigant is a sponsor of GoLocal LIVE.

