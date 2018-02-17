Mystic Aquarium’s Fox & Purple/Blue The African Penguin On LIVE

Mystic Aquarium’s penguin trainer Eric Fox and African penguin Purple/Blue joined Molly O’Brien on GoLocal LIVE Friday.

Fox says Purple/Blue is one of 31 in Mystic Aquarium’s African Penguin Colony.

When it comes to African penguins, Fox says they are well adapted to withstand warm temperatures and swim in icy cold waters. To regulate body temperature, they use special places on their body like eyepatches and their feet to help control their temperature.

Fox says feather patterns are unique to each penguin just like fingerprints are unique to each person.

Fox also spoke about continuing education and conservation efforts at Mystic Aquarium.

The African penguin was re-classified as Endangered in 2010, and Fox says Mystic Aquarium works endlessly on conservation efforts, including sending researchers and staff to South Africa to better understand the African penguin population in both aquarium and wild settings.

Fox says the biggest threats to penguins are human-made, including overfishing of surrounding waters, changes in the environment that create a loss of their habitat and food sources, as well as oil spills.

There are several opportunities to learn more about penguins and help with conservation efforts, here's a listing of all of the upcoming events and programs at Mystic Aquarium.

