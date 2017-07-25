“Mr. Innovation” Saul Kaplan of BIF Talks RI’s Biggest Salesperson on GoLocal LIVE

"Mr. innovation" Saul Kaplan talks about Gina Raimondo's sales effort of Rhode Island. He says the Governor is relentless in her efforts to sell companies around the country on Rhode Island.

Kaplan, who founded and heads Business Innovation Factory (BIF), also discussed the need to innovate more aspects of Rhode Island's government simultaneously.

Coming in September, BIF hosts its annual business Summit that bring hundreds of business leaders and thought leaders from all industries to RI to discuss the successes and challenges in creating or re-creating their lives, businesses, or the world. Inc. magazine has rated BIF's Summit the second best business meeting in the country.

