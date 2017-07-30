HOT

Anthony Scaramucci

Scaramucci went from the forgotten man--the guy who was promised a job after the election but passed over because White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus lobbied to keep him away--to a media darling and the most popular man in the White House. He’s a silky smooth talker undeniably an intelligent, charming guy.

But how long can Scaramucci stay on top with a rabid press corps and a President who enjoys humiliating his employees? Time will tell. But I wish him well.