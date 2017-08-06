HOT

Jeff Flath

The President and CEO of eNow, a Rhode Island based company that’s leading the way in renewable energy solutions for the transportation industry, continues to demonstrate that it doesn’t take government handouts to be successful (even in Rhode Island). The company just announced new solar panels for the roofs of trucks that will increase the vehicle’s battery life, reduce gas consumption, and decrease maintenance costs.

It’s great to see green technologies being developed in Rhode Island!