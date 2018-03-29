Mike Laureanno

Singer and songwriter Mike Laureanno took to the stage at the Alex and Ani Lounge on Wednesday afternoon.

A winner of multiple songwriting contests, and a passionate performer Laureanno’s songs are visceral and evocative.

Laureanno says he’s proud of his Fall River roots and much of his music deals with his gritty blue-collar hometown and the lives of family and friends.

Laureanno performed three songs on LIVE, and they are:

What to do

December

Shine a Light

Watch it Here