Giammarco Performs in the Alex and Ani Lounge Ahead of Busy Summer Schedule

For Mike Giammarco, a full schedule is a sign of success. The New England-based musician says he is incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to perform his music full time, his childhood dream.

Giammarco says his love of music comes primarily from Elvis, who inspired him to become a musician when he was a child. He describes his music as a combination of genres, with influences coming from rock and roll, grunge, classic rock, and others.

Originally a member of the band Those Alone, Giammarco has taken a hiatus to perform on his own, which he says has been a great experience. The band helped launch Giammarco’s career through its success throughout the New England region and beyond.

“I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to do what I love full time,” Giammarco said. “I have so many people to thank for helping me get here.”

In the Alex and Ani Lounge, Giammarco performed three of his songs: two recently written originals titled “Two Years” and “It’s So Hard to Love Somebody Who Don’t Love You” and the title song to Those Alone’s first EP, “String by String.”

In the coming weeks and months, Giammarco has a full performance calendar. He will be appearing at Murphy’s Pub in Providence, Harbor Lights in Warwick, and even performing on a cruise ship going from Providence to New Bedford. Giammarco’s full gig schedule can be found here.

Giammarco has plans to start recording his own solo album in the fall. A release date has not yet been set. His solo music can be found on Soundcloud, while Those Alone’s albums are available for purchase on iTunes and other platforms.

Related Slideshow: See Who Has Played The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.