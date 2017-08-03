Matunuck Oyster Bar

Perry Raso Owner of Matunuck Oyster Bar has been raking clams since he was 12-years-old.

Today, Raso has grown his investments in Rhode Island to include a 7 acres aqua farm, Matunuck Oyster Bar, a marina, and public tours on aquaculture.

Raso says “oysters are like wine in where they from, how they grow and the way they mature in taste with age.”

Raso announced he has just purchased the marina across from the restaurant, now called Matunuck Marina which will become a new aquaculture farm.