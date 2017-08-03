Midtown Oyster Bar’s Mitchell Announces Opening of New Sister Restaurant on LIVE’s The Taste
Thursday, August 03, 2017
Midtown Oyster Bar celebrating there 5 year Anniversary and while appearing on GoLocal LIVE's The Taste, Chef James announced two items.
The opening of new sixty seat deck at Midtown Oyster Bar as well the opening of a new sister restaurant concept the Surf Club adjacent to the Midtown Oyster Bar.
Related Slideshow: 60 Plus Top RI Chefs and Restaurateurs—GoLocal LIVE’s The Taste
Matunuck Oyster Bar
Perry Raso Owner of Matunuck Oyster Bar has been raking clams since he was 12-years-old.
Today, Raso has grown his investments in Rhode Island to include a 7 acres aqua farm, Matunuck Oyster Bar, a marina, and public tours on aquaculture.
Raso says “oysters are like wine in where they from, how they grow and the way they mature in taste with age.”
Raso announced he has just purchased the marina across from the restaurant, now called Matunuck Marina which will become a new aquaculture farm.
Salted Slate
Chef and owner Ben Lloyd shared the secret behind the name Salted Slate.
In keeping with new brunch experiences each week an item is rotated off the menu introducing a new selection.
Ocean House
Ocean House may be Rhode Island's most award winning property. Candice Traskos shared an overview of the Ocean House and announced the opening of the Secret Garden on GoLocal LIVE.
Last summer, Watch Hill, RI was named best weekend trip in the Northeast by Business Insider.
"Visitors come to the sleepy town to see the historic Watch Hill lighthouse, first built in 1745; The Flying Horse Carousel, the oldest of its kind in the United States, and the ruins of Fort Mansfield, a former artillery post. During the summer, Watch Hill arranges many family-friendly activities, from classic car "cruise" nights to concerts on the village green," said Business Insider.
Business Insider recognizes the Ocean House as the best place to stay in Watch Hill. One of a plethora of national and global awards bestowed on the Ocean House.
[Click Here]
Los Andes
Ali Quero, Sommelier of the popular Los Andes, provided not only an education on South American wines, but an amazing historical perspective.
He said that 95% of the extensive wine list they offer originates from South America.
Ali also announced the launch of the new Los Andes Wine Experience, now available for guests to enjoy and announced the opening of the patio for dining.
He said, “wine creates memories.”
Coast Guard House
The historic and award-winning Coast Guard House is a Rhode Island icon and Sommelier Elisa Wybraniec joined GoLocal LIVE for an overview of this dining destination.
From a start in the banking industry to a career as a highly trained Sommelier, Wybraniec is a key part to The Coast Guard House' high level of service.
Situated with perfect ocean views in Narragansett and serving lunch as well as dinner, this is a must-experience dining destination.
Nothing says Summer in Rhode Island like a drink on the deck.
The Dorrance
The Dorrance is one of Providence's "it places." It has the environment, the menu, and maybe best know for it over the top collection of custom drinks.
Regina Lester from the Dorrance joins GoLocal LIVE's The Taste with Rick Simone for a discussion of eating, drinking and being merry because it is Restaurant Week
Pot au Feu
The high profile, high energy Bob Burke Owner Pot au Feu joined Rick Simone on GoLocal LIVE's The Taste and talked everything from Providence's buzz to traveling to France.
As many of us know, the Pot au Feu menu is inspired by the true spirit of French cuisine -- with roots of that are hundreds of years old. Bob makes regular visits to France to re-inspire his touch and fee with traditions.
Al Forno
Johanne Killeen of Al Forno shared the story of how grilled pizza began as well an announcement on a new cookbook highlighting pizza .
She tells of the story of how one of America's greatest restaurants was started and where it is going in the future. Killeen talked with Rick Simone on the weekly feature "The Taste."
Chez Pascal
Chef Matt Gennusso of Chez Pascal joined Rick Simone on GoLocal LIVE's The Taste and had two announcements about his restaurant -- the famous tomato dinner would be returning soon.
Also, Chef Matt has said he has developed the chezpron, an apron for the comfort and practicality of chefs working in the restaurant or for those cooking at home.
Hemenway's
Hemenway’s has been a Providence icon for over thirty years. Chef Max Peterson has been at the helm for the last four years.
Hemenway’s now features up to 15 different varieties of fish at any given time with daily deliveries.
The Chef announced they have just launched a new dinner menu and will soon release a new dessert menu.
Malted Barle
The Malted Barley is just over a year old, but has become a "hot" spot in Providence.
General manager Kolby Goryl filled us in on the options that guests have to try various craft beers, including 37 draft lines and 59 cans and bottles.
The Father's Day selections are endless for dads. They even include sandwiches made with real pretzels instead of bread.
Paragon
Paragon and Viva has been a chic spot on Thayer Street to be seen at for almost 23 years. Nigel Richardson the Assistant Manager filled us in on the style of menu offerings that cater to the diversity of Thayer Streets' guests.
With Paragon and Viva joined together and combined the two have the ability to offer space for special events and large parties.
Andreas
For the over 50 years Diane Metrelis has operated Andreas on Thayer Street and she has seen a lot, but nothing could top John F. Kennedy Jr. asking to sneak in the back door of the restaurant several times to dine with Brooke Shields whom he dated.
She also said his mother Jaqueline was a regular when he was attending Brown University.
Andreas, which means Andrew in Greek, is named after Diane's husband and restaurant entrepreneur Andrew Metrelis.
Andreas' Greek and American menu is magnet for college students, those in the business community, and tourists year-round.
Bouchard Inn
Chef Albert Bouchard of Bouchard Inn and Restaurant joined Rick Simone on GoLocal LIVE's The Taste. He highlighted the importance of his studies in France to keep the original style of French cooking integrated to his cooking.
Located on Thames Street in Newport in the heart of everything, Bouchard Inn & Restaurant is one of Newport’s premier dining and lodging establishments. For over 20 years, Bouchard has been providing "artfully-inspired dishes."
Loie Fuller's
Chef Eric Wolf of Loie Fuller's discusses their commitment to French inspired with fresh local influences via their ownership of their ownership and operation of a farm in Foster which supplies the restaurant with vegetables, chickens and hogs.
The ultimate farm to table approach
Mariner Grille
General Manager Paul Lavalley of Mariner Grille amazed everyone with a tremendous sampling on GoLocal LIVE's The Taste with Rick Simone.
He wowed with steaks and seafood. "Mariner Grille opened its doors in August, 2006 and quickly became a favorite hot spot for South County locals and those visiting in the summer." The restaurant is all local -- locally owned and managed.
Lavalley announced the restaurant will be participating in the September Calamari Festival.
Trio
Chef Walter Slater of Trio in Narragansett joins GoLocal LIVE's The Taste and discusses the restaurants focus on local and regional flavors.
Slater is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University and he spent the "first years of his career gaining valuable, hands-on experience as a chef as well as a general manager, in the end realizing his passion for the more creative aspects of cooking." He has worked at many of the best restaurants in Rhode Island.
Slater announced during his interview with Rick Simone, the opening of Trio's new bar space in the restaurant.
The Vig
It is one of the new restaurants redefining Providence's food scene - The Vig. On GoLocal LIVE's The Taste, Don Poissant discusses his restaurant, the city's changing attitude, and why restaurant week matters.
The Vig claims the mantel "downtown Providence’s premier sports bar specializing in upscale American comfort food and hand crafted cocktails.
The decor features vintage sports memorabilia throughout along with bespoke seating and plush leather banquettes."
Gasbarro's Fine Wine
On the Taste Rick Simone and Sandy Gasbarro talk summer drinks and wine.
She talks what is new in wine that is low calorie and some thoughts on Summer pairings.
Sandy's appearances are part of an ongoing sponsored content series with Gasbarro's Fine Wine and Spirits.
Jacky's Waterplace
There may not be a better view from any restaurant in Providence. Learn how this restaurant focuses on the food and the experience and not getting distracted by the scene.
Al Kwong of Jacky's Waterplace joins Rick Simone on The Taste and discusses the emergence of the Waterplace neighborhood, how to handle the growth of tourism, and how not to spend the evening looking out the window on WaterFire night.
White Horse Tavern
The White Horse Tavern is the oldest restaurant in the nation and Chef Richard Silva is always innovating the eating experience.
Silvia offers a menu that includes everything from seafood to rum, all locally sourced.
In addition to the Wine Spectator Award winning wine list, the White Horse offer one of the largest bourbon selections around.
Fluke Wine Bar
Geremie Callaghan Owner of Fluke Wine Bar in Newport is celebrating their 10-year anniversary.
The name "Fluke" means a stroke of luck, but nothing is left to chance as the staff has a distinct focus on offering a unique selection.
Over fifty percent of the menu is seafood oriented.
5th Element
The Fifth Element's Brad Cherevaty incorporates the four elements of life into the restaurant.
The fifth element is the customer.
Brad announced the majority of the menu is now available gluten free.
Ocean Cliffs
Chef Peter Hand from Ocean Cliffs Safari Room announced that lunch and dinner dining has moved outside for the Summer.
Summer dining now takes palce under the tent and on the lawn.
The Safari room is a part of the Newport Experience group and hosts events for up 250 guests.
DeWolf Tavern
DeWolf Tavern's Chef Sai Viswanath, educated in culinary schools in both India and the United States, brings a diverse experience to his menu planning.
Chef Sai is committed to the use of local seasonal ingredients.
The Chef announced they will be open for 4th of July in the heart of Bristol.
Lobster Pot
Since 1929 the Lobster Pot has been a fixture in Bristol. Chef Chris Lee has been with the restaurant since he was 13-years-old.
The Lobster Pot prides itself on its baked stuffed lobsters, but experiments with new creations such as its lobster pizza.
Zooma
Zooma general manager Armando Bisceglia represented the Federal Hill Commerce Association on GoLocal LIVE on Wednesday to highlight Federal Hill as a Destination Dining area.
Bisceglia gave us the details for the Federal Hill Summer Festival taking place this weekend from June 23 to June 25.
Federal Hill is a destination year round, but offers up some special Summer ambiance that is hard to find in other cities.
Harbor Lights
Executive Chef Ray Fiske provided an overview of all that Harbor Lights has to offer.
From two alfresco dining locations to an event venue, a 150 boat marina, a 9 hole golf course, and an infinity pool, Harbor Lights is a true destination tucked into Warwick Neck.
Chef Fiske says Harbor Lights has great menu diversity at each location and a large garden on the property. The Chef announced that everyone can now enjoy the pool with day passes available on site.
Twin Oaks
Twin Oaks in Cranston has been serving guests for over 80 years. And, the "Old School" classic restaurant had a big announcement on Wednesday LIVE on The Taste.
Chef Ryan Mancini announced that a new menu will launch in mid-July. In addition, there will be a major kitchen renovation to support the new menu.
Mancini highlighted the traditional menu staples that Dads' love to eat like the lobster salad. Twin Oaks serves as much as 200 pounds a day.
Ogies Trailer Park
Daniel Becker, Co-Owner of Ogies Trailer Park, shared the origins of the name Ogies.
Becker told us how their comfort food menu, as well as the 66 beers offered by the can, are sure to please dads everywhere.
He also says they have launched a new Sunday Blues brunch that includes a piano performance.
Eataly Boston
Donna MacDonald, Chef at La Scuola at Eataly Boston learned the art of pasta making while living in the Piedmont region of Italy for ten years. Piedmont is one of the Northwestern regions bordering France and Switzerland.
Chef Donna provided us with an education on the making of Pasta with eggs and water.
She demonstrated how to make pasta live on air while reminding us that wine is food.
Eataly in Boston "is a vibrant Italian marketplace that features an array of cafes, counters, restaurants, and a cooking school."
Al Forno
Chef David Reynoso from the world-renowned Al Forno highlighted his passion for inventive pasta making.
Many of his pasta and ravioli are made in-house daily.
While the Chef researches and develops new dishes, everything at Al Forno originates from various Italian traditions.
In March, Johanne Killeen, the owner of Al Forno, shared the story of how grilled pizza began as well an announcement on a new cookbook highlighting pizza .
Pasta Beach
Eldredge Ropolo, the CEO in training for Pasta Beach, provided a dynamic overview of the origination of the Pasta Beach concept.
They keep each of the three Pasta beach locations inventive by bringing in the Chefs directly from various regions of Italy.
The Providence location now offers a private event space and they will soon open a new larger location in Newport
Blackstone Caterers
Shannon Driscoll, Sales Manager for Blackstone Caterers highlighted the unique style of live action stations.
Driscoll also shared how they collaborate with designers, venues, and rental companies.
Perfect Surroundings
Evan Carbotti, Co-Owner of Perfect Surroundings has carried on a family tradition by creating a unique experience for every guest.
They have produced events large and small all over the United States and other countries.
Millonzi Fine Catering
Kevin Millonzi, Chef & Owner of Millonzi Fine Catering shared how they add a unique flair to each event through artful interpretations of menu design.
Massimo
Massimo’s General Manager Cristiano Labia fresh back from Italy coined a new phrase for the dining experience at Massimo “Italy to table."
Labia highlighted the pizzetta and its direct correlation to Roman inspired foods.
Massimo will now offer a make your own Prosecco cocktail and those who wish to make their own cocktail can use peach, pomegranate or blood orange juice.
Pan e Vino
After almost 15 years in business Pane E Vino has developed a legacy by importing ingredients from Italy as well as locally sourced items. The restaurant is known for their intimate and authentic menu.
Nick Rampone, a Manger with Pane E Vino, explains that the roots of restaurant began with owner Joseph DeQuattro’s love for the Italian traditions. He developed a passion inspired by his mother and grandmother.
Pane E Vino also features a 100% Italian wine list. As part of the DeQuattro restaurant group they have Massimo as a sister restaurant.
Capital Grille
Managing Partner Chris Phillips of Capital Grille educated us on the variety of meat cuts, textures, and tastes.
He announced the upcoming cigar dinner series for the season. Phillips also highlighted the importance of pairing of wine with a variety of meats.
In 2015, Phillips was Restauranteur of the Year as selected by the RI Hospitality Association.
Tavolo
Tavolo has two locations today -- one in Smithfield and the new location on Federal Hill in Providence.
Leonard Mello, owner and chef, shared his philosophy for pairing wine with food from a culinary perspective.
With its celebrated Wine Spectator award list and more than 50 wine selections available by the glass, Tavolo takes wine education seriously.
Mello shared the news that the Federal Hill location will be opening a 70-seat patio. He also announced the restaurant will begin serving lunch on June 1.
Chapel Grille
Chef Tim Kelly of Chapel Grille has a deep passion for creating inventive dishes. Chef Kelly shared how Chapel Grille offers up four dining experiences under one roof.
For National Wine Day, Kelly shared that their in-house wine cellar now boasts 2,500 bottles to select from, and each Monday every bottle is half off.
With 30 by the glass selections, there is always food wine pairing options.
Kartabar
Kartabar owner Philippe Maatouk announced they are celebrating their 16-year anniversary of business on Thayer Street.
Since Philippe's arrival in the United States he has been an entrepreneur developing restaurants on Thayer Street.
The Kartabar menu features a mixed Mediterranean style with American favorites. Philippe announced the addition of the just released GH Mumm Champagne to their champagne selections and tasted it for the first time with us.
He also shared the news that Kartabar will now offer Sunday brunch.
Aqua
Chef Chris Farrell walked us through an oasis in the city of Providence at Aqua at the Providence Marriott.
With lunch and dinner served daily by the pool, cabana service, and an outdoor bar, Aqua is a daycation destination for all to enjoy.
Chef Farrell announced they now are offering chef table dinners and will soon add breakfast options to be enjoyed at Aqua.
Federal Taphouse
Federal Taphouse and Kitchen's General Manager Jeff Cabral joined GoLocal LIVE to explain their style of the Art of Burger. He highlighted that each week a "burger of the week" is featured.
He said that beer is the preferred beverage at the Taphouse. With over eighty beers between tap and bottle there are amazing option for beer lovers to explore - one of the largest selections in Rhode Island.
Circe
Carlo Carlozzi and Chef Simon Keating of Circe explained why every menu should have a good burger on it. They developed the Art of the Burger by creating two options, a dinner burger and sliders. Both options are made with waygu beef.
Chef Simon shared how he adds an English influence to the menu including the dinner burger which he serves with an egg on it.
Chow Fun Food Group
A very busy Ted Newcomer President of Chow Fun Food Group joined GoLocal LIVE to discuss Harry's Bar and Burgers and the growth of the company. The company is adding to new locations.
Harry's recently announced Lincoln will open next week and the company's new Newport store will open in early June.
All the burgers are made with Hereford beef with Martins potato buns. The name Harry's originates from Harry Elkhay the son of the founder of Chow Fun Group John Elkhay.
Angelos
Bob Antignano owner of Angelos Civita Farnese has the honor of being the third generation to oversee a 93-year-old tradition. Being the oldest family owned restaurant on Federal Hill they still have a classic menu that dates back to the opening of the restaurant.
We learned the story behind the beautiful mural that adorns the outside of the restaurant and its special meaning to the traditional Italian experience.
Antignano broke the news on GoLocal LIVE that the family has acquired the single-family house across from the restaurant -- it was originally his grandfather's home. It will now be offered as a short stay hotel as part of the Airbnb program.
Old Canteen
Chef and owner Sal Marzilli has the proud legacy of carrying on the traditions at Joe Marzilli's Old Canteen. The restaurant was founded by his father.
It features traditions that range from a complete dinner of five comfortable courses to the larger single dishes of "Old school" Italian style.
Sal is found daily in the kitchen making sure the menu selections stay consistent and the quality unmatched.
Generations of guests that have dined at the Old Canteen reinforces that the Old Canteen is a destination for that special Italian tradition.
Cassarino's
Chef and Co-Owner Steve Renzi has been a part of the Cassarino's Ristorante team for twenty years and a co-owner for the last eleven years along with Tyler Baron. Renzi describes how his length of time at the restaurant combined with being a Chef has helped him keep the tradition of Italian comfort food consistent and innovative.
He shared some of his inside secrets that keep guests coming back not only for the comfort of knowing the regular menu, but also how his nightly menu additions that keep everything fresh.
A highlight to the interview was the pork osso bucco he brought in that he announced is now part of the regular menu.
Café Nuovo
At 23-years-old Café Nuovo is one of a handful Providence restaurants to sit directly on the water. It offers the perfect view of every WaterFire.
Sticking to its contemporary routes was not always easy in the early days, but has proven to be part of the success in this legacy restaurant. Known worldwide for its inventive dishes and artistically delicious desserts, Café Nuovo continues to delight its guests.
General Manager Sean Scannell has been with the restaurant 16 years and taken care of guests like Carol Burnett and Robert Plante.
CAV
Located in a hidden part of Providence's Jewelry District is the eclectic CAV restaurant. Now, the restaurant celebrates 28 years in business. Sylvia Moubayed, the owner and founder, explains how she chose the location and its French wine cellars.
The atmosphere, as she describes, is full of surprises. It’s not just about the taste buds, it is also about the human spirit. The restaurant is partly about the food and also about the decor and the collection of antiques.
CAV has been recognized with awards and accolades by publications, celebrities, and Chefs across the country. It offers its guests lunch, dinner and brunch on Saturdays and Sunday.
Los Andes
Chef Cesin Curi from Los Andes explains how their quiet corner of Providence has become a high energy vibrant dining destination.
In 2016, Providence's Los Andes Restaurant was named as one of the top 100 places to eat in the United States by Yelp.
The restaurant is ranked 54th behind Lou's Cafe in San Francisco and Outlaws Cafe in Van Nuys, California at 53 and 52 respectively.
On GoLocal LIVE, talked about how the restaurant is truly a family operation as well as how the stay true to Peruvian and Bolivian roots in his menu offerings.
Curi shared with us the news of the expanding wine program they will offer soon to include flights.
Don Jose
Chef Roberto and Yulianay Perez of Don Jose announced the celebration of 17 years on Federal Hill.
Chef Roberto explained how true Mexican flavors come together as well they can now accommodate gluten free guest needs.
They shared the secrets behind some of their most popular dishes and announced the plans for the Cinco de Mayo festivities.
Ordonez Wine
Victor Ordonez Brand Ambassador for Jorge Ordonez wine selections gave us an overview of new wines soon to be on sale in the market.
He spoke on the three varietals and encouraged people to taste beyond the traditional Rioja.
Gracie's
While Americans are shifting to a busy, on the go society, Melissa Denmark, pastry chef at Gracie’s and Ellie’s Bakery in Providence, says she doesn’t see the time honored tradition of enjoying dessert going anywhere.
One of Denmark’s favorite desserts to make is ice cream. A recent creation she worked on at Gracie’s was chestnut ice cream in Coffee Genoise with cascara bavarian, fig butter and dulcey.
Another sweet treat Denmark mixes up are macarons. Denmark says they can make just about any flavor at Ellie’s. Some notable creations include buttered popcorn and Earl Grey.
In celebration of National Macaron Day on March 20th, Ellie’s is hosting a golden macaron contest.
Related Articles
- Ocean Cliffs’ Chef Hand Announces Outdoor Dining Now Available on LIVE’s The Taste
- Matunuck Oyster Bar’s Raso Announces Purchase of New Marina on LIVE’s The Taste
- Fifth Element’s Cherevaty Announces Gluten Free Menu on LIVE’s The Taste
- Fluke Wine Bar’s Callaghan Announces 10-Year Anniversary Celebration on LIVE’s The Taste
- White Horse Tavern’s Silvia Talks Seafood on LIVE’s The Taste
- DeWolf Tavern’s Viswanath Discusses Bringing Diversity to Menu on LIVE’s The Taste
- Lobster Pot Chef Lee Introduces Lobster Pizza on LIVE’s The Taste
- Zooma’s Bisceglia Highlights the Federal Hill Summer Fest on LIVE’s The Taste
- Sommelier Wybraniec Dicussess Why Coast Guard House is Must-Experience on LIVE’s The Taste
- Hemenway’s Chef Peterson Announces New Dinner & Dessert Menu on LIVE’s The Taste
- No Restaurant Has a Better View Than This One in Providence - A Talk on The Taste
- Summer Drinks and Wines—What is New on GoLocal LIVE’s The Taste
- Chez Pascal’s Gennusso Announces Return of Tomato Dinner on LIVE’s The Taste
- Bouchard Inn’s Chef Bouchard Discusses Importance of Studying in France on LIVE’s The Taste
- Pot au Feu’s Burke Discuses His Regular Visits to France on LIVE’s The Taste
- 60+ Top RI Chefs and Restaurateurs—GoLocal LIVE’s The Taste
- Revolving Door’s Berman Announces the August Guest Chef on LIVE’s The Taste
- Loie Fuller’s Wolf Talks About the Farm They Own in Foster on LIVE’s The Taste
- Chair 5 Chef Demora Announces Launch of New Menu on LIVE’s The Taste
- The Vig’s Poissant Talks About the New Food Scene in Providence on GoLocal’s The Taste
- The Dorrance’s Lester Talks Food and the Art of Great Drinks on GoLocal LIVE’s The Taste
- Trio’s Chef Slater Announces Opening of New Bar Space on LIVE’s The Taste
- Mariner Grille to Take Part in Calamari Festival, Lavalley Announces on LIVE’s The Taste
- Scales & Shells Owner Ackerman Says Restaurant May Soon Open for Lunch on LIVE’s The Taste