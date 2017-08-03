Microchipping Employees: GoLocal Talks with Groundbreaking Wisconsin Co. Gaining National Attention

Patrick McMullan with Three Market Square , the Wisconsin-based company garnering national attention for microchipping employees who want to "opt-in" to the new technology, appeared on GoLocal LIVE on Wednesday to talk about the technological advancements -- and what it means for the company, and the rest of the country.

McMullan, who spoke with GoLocal's Kate Nagle, talked to the move by the company that specializes in "self-checkout technology" -- and appeared in the past week on the Today Show and in Fortune, USA Today, and more, about its move to provide the technology to employees.

"It's already being used internationally," said McMullan "We took the time to look at the options about what it can it do, and we thought, why not us?"

McMullan noted that in the company's headquarters, it allows employees to accesses doors, log into the computers, and the company's self-checkout system. But that's not where they're stopping -- McMullan noted trying to partner with Elon Musk's Tesla.

"We want to work them to help start their electric cars," said McMullan. "We can already unlock doors here...what about my house? To me. that's an even higher degree of security. And there are more [opportunities] coming.

Privacy Concerns?

"We stress that everyone's entitled to their own opinions,' said McMullan. "This is a passive device, which means that there's no GPS functionality, you can't even update it. If you're concerned about GPS...just look at your smartphone."

"You have probably 50 instances that you do daily that have been tracked," said McMullan of surveillance by cell phones. "Big Brother has been around."



