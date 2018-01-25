Welcome! Login | Register

Mesa 21’s Baccelli Talks Giving Back to the Community on LIVE’s The Taste

Thursday, January 25, 2018

Chris Baccelli

Mesa 21’s Chef Chris Baccelli joined GoLocal LIVE’s The Taste on Wednesday with host Rick Simone.

Baccelli emphasized that their brick oven is now offering up to eight signature pizzas and flatbreads.

Mesa 21 has made a firm commitment to giving back to the Fall River community by hosting regular charitable events in support of its neighbor's needs.

Mesa 21 is located at 21 Lindsey St. in Fall River. 

 

Related Slideshow: 2018 Providence Winter Restaurant Week Participants

10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant 

1091 Main Street Pawtucket, RI 02860

Cuisine: Tapas 

Participating in 2 for 1: Yes 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

579 Benefit Street Restaurant

579 Benefit Street, Pawtucket, RI 02861

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

The Abbey

686 Admiral Street Providence, RI 02908

Participating in 2 for 1: Yes 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Angelo's Civita Farnese Restaurant

141 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Southern Italian Comfort Food 

Participating in 2 for 1: Yes 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Anthony's Authentic Italian Cuisine

441 Atwells Avenue, Providence, RI 02909

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Arooga's

615 Greenwich Avenue Warwick, RI 02886

Participating in 2 for 1: Yes 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

The Aviary Restaurant & Bar

2229 G.A.R. Highway Swansea, MA 02777

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Avvio Ristorante

86 Hillside Road Cranston, RI 02920

Cuisine: Italian 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Bacaro Restaurant

262 South Water Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Italian 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Blend 

57 DePasquale Avenue, Providence, RI 02903

Participating in 2 for 1: Yes 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Bluefin Grille

Providence Marriott Downtown Providence, RI 02904

Cuisine: Globally inspired, utilizing fresh local ingredients 

Serving: Dinner

Dinner Price: $34.95

Available Monday–Friday only. Not available Saturday and Sunday.

Brass Monkey

800 Allens Avenue Providence, RI 02905

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Bravo Bistro

123 Empire Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: American Bistro 

Participating in 2 for 1: Yes 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Cafe Nuovo

One Citizens Plaza Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: New American 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Not participating on Saturdays

Caffe Dolce Vita

59 DePasquale Plaza Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Casual Italian/American 

Participating in 2 for 1: Yes 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

The Capital Grille

10 Memorial Blvd. Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Fine Dining Steak House 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Available Sunday through Friday only.

Capriccio

Two Pine Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: White Linen, Italian, Mediterranean

Serving: Dinner

Dinner Price: $34.95

Cassarino's Ristorante

177 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Traditional Italian Comfort Food 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

CAV

14 Imperial Place Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Upscale Contemporary

Serving: Dinner

Dinner Price: $29.95

Chapel Grille

3000 Chapel View Boulevard Cranston, RI 02920

Cuisine: Hearth style cuisine and a Mediterranean Italian menu 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Not participating in lunch on Mondays. Not participating in dinner on Saturdays.

Not available during Sunday brunch.

Chardonnay's Restaurant

393 Taunton Avenue [Rt 44] Seekonk, MA 02771

Cuisine: Modern, American, Italian, Asian, Seafood 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Fridays and Saturdays menu is $34.95

Chez Pascal

960 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906

Cuisine: French Influenced Inspired By The Seasons 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Christian's

382 Thames Street Bristol, RI 02809

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Circe Restaurant & Bar

50 Weybosset Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: American

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Cook & Brown Public House Ltd.

959 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906

Cuisine: Seasonal American 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Menu will change as seasonal availability changes over the two weeks

Costantino's Venda Bar & Ristorante

265 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

DeWolf Tavern

259 Thames Street Bristol, RI 02809

Cuisine: Contemporary American Cuisine 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant

351 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Upscale Mexican Cuisine 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

The Dorrance

60 Dorrance Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Contemporary American, Contemporary European 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

The Duck and Bunny

312 Wickenden Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Crepes, Cupcakes, Eclectic Fare 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

East Bay Oyster Bar

308 County Road Barrington, RI 02806

 

Cuisine: Seafood 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

The East End

244 Wickenden Street Providence, RI 02903

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95


 

Eleven Forty-Nine Restaurant

1149 Division Street Warwick, RI 02818

Cuisine: A Contemporary Version of the Culinary Classics 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Not available on Sundays or Mondays.

Elizabeth of Portofino's

897 Post Road Warwick, RI 02888

Cuisine: Italian Restaurant 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Federal Hill Pizza

1039 Chalkstone Avenue Providence, RI 02908

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Federal Taphouse & Kitchen

279 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

 

Cuisine: Urban Comfort Food 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

One West Exchange Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Serving The Finest Prime Steak, Seafood, And Chops 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Fred & Steve's Steakhouse

100 Twin River Road Lincoln, RI 02865

Cuisine: Steak And Seafood 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

G Pub

61 Orange Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: American, casual 

Participating in 2 for 1: Yes 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Gracie's

194 Washington Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Seasonally Inspired American Cuisine 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Hemenway's Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar

121 South Main Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Seafood

Serving: Dinner

Dinner Price: $34.95

Hillside Country Club

82 Hillside Avenue Rehoboth, MA 02769

Cuisine: American 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Open Thursday–Saturday 4:30–10 p.m. Sunday Brunch for Two $16.95

Iron Works Tavern

697 Jefferson Boulevard Warwick, RI 02886

Cuisine: Contemporary American Cuisine 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

 


 

Jacky's Waterplace Restaurant

200 Exchange Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Contemporary Asian Cuisines 
Serving: Lunch, Dinner 
Dinner Price: $34.95

Lunch menu offered Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Not eligible for Corporate Discounts Dinner not offered during WaterFire

Joe Marzilli’s Old Canteen Italian Restaurant

120 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Italian 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Monday through Friday only. Closed on Tuesdays.

Johnny Granata's Restaurant & Bar

11 Main Street East Greenwich, RI 02818

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

KG Kitchen Bar

771 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906

Cuisine: Contemporary Comfort 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95


 

Kleos

250 Westminster Street Providence, RI 02903

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Ladder 133

133 Douglas Ave Providence, RI 02908

Participating in 2 for 1: Yes 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Legal Sea Foods

2099 Post Road Warwick, RI 02886

Cuisine: Seafood 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Loie Fuller's

1455 Westminster Street Providence, RI 02909

Cuisine: French Bistro 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

The Malted Barley Providence

334 Westminster Street Providence, RI 02903

Participating in 2 for 1: Yes 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Two for One is dinner only

Massimo

134 Atwells Avenue Provicence, RI 02903

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Matunuck Oyster Bar

629 Succotash Road South Kingstown, RI 02879

Cuisine: Seafood 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

They Accept Reservations Online At Rhodyoysters.Com.

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurant

Biltmore Hotel Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Seafood 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Meritage Restaurant

5454 Post Road East Greenwich, RI 02818

Cuisine: Modern, American, Italian, Asian, Seafood 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Metacom Kitchen

322 Metacom Avenue Warren, RI 02885

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Milk Money

566 South Water Street Providence, RI 02903

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Mill's Tavern Restaurant

101 North Main Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Contemporary American Cuisine 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

New Rivers

7 Steeple Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: New American- Seasonal And Local 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Not Your Average Joes

125 Fall River Avenue Seekonk, MA 02771​

 

400 Bald Hill Road Warwick, RI 02866

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Oberlin

186 Union St Providence, RI 02903

Serving: Dinner

Dinner Price: $34.95

Pane e Vino Ristorante

365 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: New Age Classic Neapolitan Cuisine 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Parkside Rotisserie & Bar

76 South Main Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: American Bistro With French Technique And Asian Influence 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Pastaio

9 Parade Street Providence, RI 02906

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Persimmon Restaurant

99 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Pizzico Ristorante

762 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906

Cuisine: Upscale Italian 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Pot au Feu

44 Custom House Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: A Favorite Of Julia Child, Pot Au Feu Is America's Oldest French Bistro. 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Providence Oyster Bar

283 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Fresh Seafood, Raw Bar, Sushi Bar 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Red Stripe East Greenwich/ Providence 

455 Main Street East Greenwich, RI 02818

465 Angell Street Providence, RI 02906

Cuisine: American 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Rooftop at the Providence G

100 Dorrance Street Providence, RI 02903

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Rosalina

50 Aborn Street Providence, RI 02903

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

The Salted Slate

186 Wayland Avenue Providence, RI 02906

Cuisine: American 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

 

Salted Slate validates parking tickets during the day for the Wayland Square Parking Lot on Medway Street across from the restaurant. Feel free to park in the lot at no charge or on the street for dinner hours.

Shipyard at Twin River

100 Twin River Road Lincoln, RI 02865

Cuisine: American 

Participating in 2 for 1: Yes 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Siena - Providence

238 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Authentic Tuscan Cuisine 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Not Participating On Saturdays

Tavola da Siena

400 Putnam Pike Smithfield, RI 02917

Cuisine: Authentic Tuscan Cuisine 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Not Participating On Saturdays

Siena Cucina Enoteca

5600 Post Road East Greenwich, RI 02818

Cuisine: Authentic Tuscan Cuisine 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Not Participating On Saturdays

Spirito's Restaurant

477 Broadway Providence, RI 02909

Cuisine: Authentic Italian and Seafood 

Participating in 2 for 1: Yes

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille

289 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

970 Douglas Pike Smithfield, RI 02917

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

*Not Valid with Groupon

Ten Prime Steak & Sushi

55 Pine Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Sushi, Steakhouse 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner

Dinner Price: $34.95

Trattoria Zooma

245 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Housemade Southern Italian Cuisine 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

The Vig

21 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Waterman Grille

4 Richmond Square Providence, RI 02906

Cuisine: Wood Grilled American Comfort Food 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Wicked Good Bar & Grill

100 Twin River Road Lincoln, RI 02865

Cuisine: Pub Fair 

Serving: Dinner

Dinner Price: $34.95

Trivia night every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

XO Cafe

125 North Main Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Celebrates The Fusion Of Fine Food, Wine And Funky Art. 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

 
 

