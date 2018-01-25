Mesa 21’s Baccelli Talks Giving Back to the Community on LIVE’s The Taste

Mesa 21 ’s Chef Chris Baccelli joined GoLocal LIVE’s The Taste on Wednesday with host Rick Simone.

Baccelli emphasized that their brick oven is now offering up to eight signature pizzas and flatbreads.

Mesa 21 has made a firm commitment to giving back to the Fall River community by hosting regular charitable events in support of its neighbor's needs.

Mesa 21 is located at 21 Lindsey St. in Fall River.

Related Slideshow: 2018 Providence Winter Restaurant Week Participants

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.