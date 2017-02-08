Mayor Avedisian Talks About His Political Future on GoLocal LIVE

Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian joined Kate Nagle, GoLocal’s News Editor, to discuss major developments pending with T.F. Green Airport, President Donald Trump, and his timeline for making a decision about running for higher office.

Avedisian is rumored to be the leading GOP candidate for United States Senate against Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse, who is often criticized for being duplicitous (and GoLocal investigated his personal investments in greenhouse gas producing polluters and for profit colleges — and Whitehouse claims to be a progressive champion on both issues.)

However, thousands of progressives marched on Whitehouse’s community meeting to express strong displeasure for his voting for Trump nominees.

