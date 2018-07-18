Singer-Songwriter York Performs Songs Off Upcoming Album in The Alex and Ani Lounge

Singer-songwriter Matt York performed three songs off his soon-to-be-released new album in The Alex and Ani Lounge on Tuesday at GoLocalProv.

York, who will perform at Sandywoods in Tiverton on Saturday, July 28, spoke to his musical influences.

"I grew up in Foxboro -- and spent a lot of time down here, seeing live music and beginning playing in clubs as a teen and well, my entire life," said York.

"My influences are all over the map," said York. "I love old country, I love rock and roll and I was a punk rock person as a kid, so I'm kind of all over the place. But it all comes together."

York played three songs off his soon-to-released new album, which he said following his performance in The Lounge that he expects to be released in the fall.

More on York

According to Yorks' bio on his website, he's played on stages through New England, New York, Nashville and Toronto.

His latest album "Between the Bars" was released in November, 2017. Gatehouse Media's Peter Chianca wrote of the new album "Put Boston’s Matt York in the 'should be rich and famous department' -- his country rock with a jangly edge has instantaneous appeal, combining wry lyrics about barflies, ex-lovers and fading summers with infectious melodies and a rocker’s penchant for strumming his way through heartbreak".

