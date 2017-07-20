Mariner Grille to Take Part in Calamari Festival, Lavalley Announces on LIVE’s The Taste

General Manager Paul Lavalley of Mariner Grille amazed everyone with a tremendous sampling on GoLocal LIVE's The Taste with Rick Simone.

He wowed with steaks and seafood. "Mariner Grille opened its doors in August, 2006 and quickly became a favorite hot spot for South County locals and those visiting in the summer." The restaurant is all local -- locally owned and managed.

Lavalley announced the restaurant will be participating in the September Calamari Festival.

