Classic fairy tales are getting a modern spin in "When We Were Birds," the latest work of local author Maria Mutch.

The book is a collection of short stories that breathe new life into tales including Red Riding Hood, Sleeping Beauty, and Bluebeard. The book also contains several original stories, exploring themes like perception and reality and feminism in a dark, fantastical way.

The title comes from one overarching theme that ties her stories together, with imagery of birds, feathers, and wings appearing in each.

Originally from Canada, Mutch now lives in Rhode Island. Her first work, "Know the Night," is a memoir that tells the story of her autistic son, who, for a period of time, was unable to sleep and therefore often stayed up all night. Her story is interwoven with that of explorer Richard Bird, who went on an expedition to the Antarctic in the 1930’s. Their parallel story is one of survival and finding solace in the loneliest of times.

Unbound by a single genre, Mutch says her next book, which she is currently writing, will be a novel.

“My friend teased me that I’m writing a book of each genre,” Mutch said with a laugh.

The idea for the novel came while she was writing "When We Were Birds." Originally a short story to be included in the collection, Mutch says the story grew and expanded until it required its own book.

When We Were Birds is available in bookstores and online, and signed copies can be purchased at Wakefield Books. For more information on Mutch or her work, visit her website.

