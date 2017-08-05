Magician Jay Mattioli Performs on LIVE

For over 20 years, magician Jay Mattioli has been crafting his trade, perfecting illusions and traveling around the world performing.

To make a performance engaging, Mattioli says magicians have to learn to build their show and be entertaining.

“It’s not just about the trick, it’s about everything. It’s about personality, sharing energy, sharing your passion and how to expose that to be fun for everyone,” Mattioli says.

He combines music, comedy, and dancing throughout his shows to keep audiences engaged.

“Amazing things can happen in this crazy world,” Mattioli says, “there are still good, amazing things that can happen. That’s what magic is. It’s an ambassador for good.”

He uses that good and spreads joy performing for United States troops and to help with fundraising efforts.

Mattioli is performing at a fundraising event for The Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center August 5 at Club Jogues in Coventry.



