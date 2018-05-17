Luca + Danni’s Magnanimi on Gloria Gemma Foundation’s “Bras for a Cause”

Luca + Danni CEO Fred Magnanimi joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on LIVE, where he discussed partnering with the Gloria Gemma Foundation to appear in their "Bras for a Cause" benefit on Saturday, May 19.

Magnanimi spoke to his work with the Gloria Gemma Foundation, and what he anticipates his "Top Gun" costume will entail -- as he supports the organization.

According to Gloria Gemma

Bras for a Cause is a fun-filled evening filled with laughter to benefit a great cause--the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation.

Join us on May 19, at Twin Rivers Casino Events Center for an incredible buffet dinner and hilarious fashion show featuring business professionals from throughout Rhode Island who will be modeling specially decorated, themed bras for the cause.

All the bras will be auctioned off, so don't miss your chance to support people touched by breast cancer.

