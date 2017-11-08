Lt. Governor McKee Talks About His Re-Election Effort on GoLocal LIVE
Wednesday, November 08, 2017
McKee faces a serious challenge in the Democratic primary from State Representative Aaron Regunberg.
A poll conducted by Harvard's John Della Volpe in partnership with GoLocal found that a majority of Rhode Islanders have no opinion or are not aware of McKee.
McKee in his announcement cited the following key achievement highlights:
•Chaired the Rhode Island Small Business Advisory Council and launched the Rhode Island Small
Business Tour, a listening initiative that has allowed hundreds of business owners to share their
concerns and ideas about improving business friendliness in Rhode Island.
• Successfully intervened with the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission (RIPUC) to eliminate
conversion fees charged to National Grid rate payers when they choose a different electricity
provider.
• Created a consumer web site, Empower RI, that assists ratepayers in shopping for electricity
rates. McKee’s office estimates that this has enabled Rhode Island homeowners and businesses
to save hundreds of thousands of dollars this year alone.
• Introduced enabling legislation, now pending in the General Assembly, that would allow
municipalities to create regional emergency communication districts to evaluate the feasibility of
regionalizing public safety dispatch and save taxpayers hundreds of thousand dollars.
• Created the Rhode Island Alzheimer’s Disease Executive Board and tasked it with the
implementation of a five-year plan designed to guide state response to the growing incidence of
Alzheimer ’s disease in Rhode Island.
• Launched a public access cable TV Show, Advance RI, which through 14 episodes to date has
highlighted the concerns and challenges facing small businesses in Rhode Island.
• Appointed Chairman of the National Lieutenant Governor’s Association in 2016.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
