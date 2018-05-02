LIVE: Youth in Action to Celebrate 20 Years with “Bloom” Party This Thursday in Providence

Youth in Action Executive Director Pegah Rahmanian appeared on GoLocal LIVE where she spoke to the non-profit’s upcoming celebration, “Bloom” on Thursday, May 3 at the Hotel Providence.

Youth In Action is a 501(c)(3) youth leadership after-school program for high school-aged students, based out of the South Side of Providence.

Rahmanian spoke to the partnerships and initiatives the students have recently been involved with — and how they are facing the complexities, challenges, and opportunities currently in front of them.

“We have a lot to celebrate! We turned twenty this year, took our programming into the classroom during the day, brought our model to scale, and are serving 200 youth each week. I think you would agree this is cause for celebration,” said YIA. “One night every year YIA gets dressed up and invites everyone we know to a party. We want you to be there with us.”

For more information on Thursday’s event, go here.





