LIVE: Writer, Director Moschitto to Debut “Artemisia’s Intent” at Providence Fringe Festival

Tuesday is opening night for “Artemisia’s Intent,” a one-woman show featured in this year’s Providence Fringe Festival.

Melissa Moschitto, the show’s writer and director, joined GoLocal LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center to discuss the show’s journey and inspiration. Moschitto’s New York-based group, The Anthropologists, draws inspiration from history, using documents and sources to create unique stories.

“Artemisia’s Intent” tells the story of Artemisia Gentileschi, a lesser-known female artist from the 17th Century. Moschitto first learned of the artist through a massive exhibition of her works in Rome. Though she wasn’t able to attend in person, the exhibition sparked an interest that led to Moschitto and her team’s research.

Aside from her works, Artemisia’s story was preserved through transcripts of a 1612 court case involving a tutor accused of assaulting her.

Mariah Freda takes the stage solo in the play, telling Artemisias’ story to a new generation. Though the events took place in the 17th century, Moschitto believes the themes are timeless, relating to modern-day audiences.

“Artemisia’s Intent” has two Rhode Island performances at the Wilbury Theatre Group, a black box theater located at 40 Sonoma Court in Providence. Opening night is Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., with an encore performance on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

