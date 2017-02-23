LIVE: What’s Old is New Again At the Providence Flea

With a strong desire for artisan crafts and vintage goods, Maria Tocco, founder of the Providence Flea says consumers in Rhode Island The Providence Flea want locally made items.

“I think the buy local movement is huge,” Tocco says.

With over 50 vendors, Tocco says there are one of a kind items at the Providence Flea.

“I think there is a big burgeoning maker movement,” Tocco says, “it seems that what’s old is new again. People really love vintage findings, they love turning toward their passion. There are so many people trying to make a living doing what they love.”

That’s part of the reason they expanded to winter and spring markets held indoors at Hope High School, on Hope Street in Providence.

Buying locally can help the environment and the economy as well.

“If you shift 10% of your spending, it could mean hundreds of thousands of dollars that remain in the local community,” Tocco says.

The Providence Flea is held on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of the month through April.

The Flea returns outdoors to South Water Street for their Fifth Season on June 4th.





