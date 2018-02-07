LIVE: What to See this Spring on Broadway, With Broadway Blog’s Matthew Wexler

Things are heating up and getting ready for Spring, at least on the Broadway stage, and giving us all the scoop on what’s happening on the Great White Way is The Broadway Blog’s , Matthew Wexler.

Some not-to-miss performances on Broadway include Tony Award Winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress) who will play Julie Jordan in the Carousel revival opposite Joshua Henry (Hamilton N’tnl Tour) with previews starting on February 28, and fellow Tony winner, Laurie Metcalf, whose Broadway career is sometimes overshadowed by famously playing Roseanne Barr’s sister on TV’s Roseanne, will co-star in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Three Tall Women, opening March 29.

Fan favorite, Nathan Lane will play Roy Cohen in National Theatre’s production of Angels in America marking his 22nd Broadway Show.

Off-Broadway, be sure to check out funny and touching, Miles for Mary, extended through February 25, and powerful one-woman show, In the Body of the World, through March 25.

