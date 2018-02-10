LIVE: Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas With The Providence Flea
Saturday, February 10, 2018
With over 60 vendors to choose from, Johnson says The Winter Flea has handcrafted jewelry, used books, handcrafted candles in up-cycled bottles, handmade soaps, glass-blown items, and much more. There will also be live music from ukulele trio—Wavelength.
The Winter Market and Valentine's Flea runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hope High School located at 324 Hope Street in Providence.
February 9
Festival Ballet Presents Director's Choice at The Vets
The mixed repertory program includes a world premiere with live music from musicians of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra. Live Music for The Soldier's Tale made possible with support from the Providence Tourism Council.
February 9
#18 URI vs Davidson at Ryan Center
After a week off, the #18 URI Rams return to action when they host Davidson at the Ryan Center.
The Rams enter the game having won 14 straight on the season and 17 straight games in conference play dating back to last season.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
February 9
Undefined at ArtProv Gallery
ArtProv Gallery's exhibit "Undefined," features the works of S.W. Dinge who Dinge produced the paintings for the show mostly on the floor, watering down the gouache and acrylic paints and pouring them onto an unprimed canvas.
The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
February 10
PC vs DePaul at Dunkin' Donuts Center
The Providence College Friars will look to win their third straight game on Saturday when they host DePaul at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.
The Friars are currently 7-4 in the Big East and 16-8 overall.
Game time is set for 4 p.m.
February 10
Valentine Crafts & Activities at Lippitt House Museum
Bring your family (and accompanying doll, teddy bear, or action figure) to craft Valentine gifts inspired by the Lippitt House itself.
Make crafts inspired by the dollhouse and windows to give to your loved ones (human or toy) to celebrate this Valentine’s Day! No reservations needed.
The event begins at 10 a.m.
February 10
2018 Northeast International Auto Show at RI Convention Center
The 2018 Northeast International Auto Show features hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs and more.
From Ford to Fiat, attendees are invited to check out their favorite models in a non-selling environment, sit behind wheels, inspect engines, experience new technologies and even take a spin in new vehicles.
This annual event will also feature luxury rides, pre-production models, interactive displays, fun for the little ones and more.
February 11
Screening of RI’s Industrial Revolution: The Rise and Fall of an Empire at
Documentary filmmaker Joseph Lyons will screen Rhode Island's Industrial Revolution: The Rise and Fall of an Empire, which follows the transition of the United States economy from primarily agrarian to fully industrialized, discussing key events in Rhode Island and American history and how they shaped the trajectory of the American identity and changed the physical and economic landscape of Rhode Island, culminating in a massive, eight-month long strike that paralyzed the Rhode Island economy as the labor movement grew in intensity during the first half of the 20th century.
After the movie, Lyons will hold a Q&A discussing the production of the film, sharing details that did not make it to the screen.
The show begins at 1:30 p.m.
February 11
Providence Flea Winter Market at Hope High School
The Providence Flea is back for a limited run of Winter and Spring Markets.
Check out a bunch of new and returning vintage vendors, artisans, makers, plus the city's favorite hot food & coffee trucks, community nonprofits and live music! Hope High is easily accessible by public transportation, and the school offers plenty of free, off-street parking. Admission is free.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
February 11
Musicworks Collective at RISD Museum
The MusicWorks Collective traces a musical idea through the centuries in this special program of three intertwined masterworks. Alfred Schnittke uses shards of past music — Orlando di Lasso’s 16th-century Stabat Mater and Beethoven’s legendary Grosse Fuge - to build his third string quartet, a highlight of the 20th-century string repertoire.
The show goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
February 11
Local Artist & Maker Pop-Up Shop At West Elm Providence
Each shop features items that are unique and handmade in Rhode Island.
Support your community and small businesses.
The event goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
