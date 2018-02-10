LIVE: Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas With The Providence Flea

From heart-themed sweaters, poetry books, to vintage Valentines, Aralyse Johnson with The Providence Flea says you can find gifts for your Valentine at The Winter Market and Valentine's Flea on February 11.

With over 60 vendors to choose from, Johnson says The Winter Flea has handcrafted jewelry, used books, handcrafted candles in up-cycled bottles, handmade soaps, glass-blown items, and much more. There will also be live music from ukulele trio—Wavelength.

The Winter Market and Valentine's Flea runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hope High School located at 324 Hope Street in Providence.



Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 9, 2018

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.