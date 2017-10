LIVE: Using Art To Spread Awareness of Metastatic Breast Cancer #ThisIsMBC

Air Force veteran Sheila McGlown is a 6-year Stage IV breast cancer survivor. She’s one of the 16 people chosen to participate in the #ThisIsMBC Serenity Project, an artful storytelling of what it’s like to live with metastatic breast cancer (MBC) created by METAvivor, an organization dedicated to funding research for MBC.

“Every day I feel empowered, energized and elevated,” McGlown says.

She says the campaign has given her an opportunity to express her self in a way she didn’t think was possible, “it made me proud of being a voice for young women, proud of being a voice for African-American women, proud of being a voice for veterans and proud of being a voice for the breast cancer community.”

