LIVE: USA Bobsledder & Brown Grad Weinstock Talks 2018 Olympic Journey

Evan Weinstock a member of Team USA Bobsled and Skeleton, says it’s a huge honor to have two opportunities to medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The 2014 Brown University graduate will race with Olympic gold medalist Justin Olsen in the two-man Bobsled event. He’ll also compete on a four-man team.

“I think that to have two opportunities at a medal is something I’ll treasure a lot, and hopefully take advantage of and it’s a very exciting time,” Weinstock says.

Weinstock was first introduced to the sport of bobsled through his participation in the decathlon while at Brown. Weinstock was a four-time Ivy League champion and still holds the Heptathlon indoor track record.

In his commitment to being an elite athlete and competing on the world stage, Weinstock says he wants to be the best at what he’s doing and has a goal of trying to better himself from the last time he competed.

“It’s a daily challenge, but that drive alone keeps me motivated day in and day out, so I can train hard and consistently, and know I have that ultimate goal,” Weinstock says, “ I think the Olympics is the pinnacle of all athletic competition, so that adds a whole new challenge for me.”

The Las Vegas native says the U.S. team will be very competitive from the start, and he’s going to do his part to be well prepared, saying he will be “as powerful and explosive at the start and hopefully put us in contention for a medal.”



