LIVE: UMass Lowell’s Yu’s Research Shows Fabrics Can Prevent Catastrophic Infrastructure Failures
Monday, February 12, 2018
Yu, along with Prof. Pradeep Kurup of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Prof. Xingwei Wang of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, is collaborating with researchers from Saint-Gobain, a multinational corporation with an R&D center based in Northborough to develop fabrics integrated with optical fibers and sensors. These “sensing fabrics” can be applied to existing structures to monitor strain or detect cracks in their early stages, thereby minimizing maintenance costs, environmental impacts and disruptions to the people’s lives and businesses.
Yu spoke to Lowell's rich tradition in textiles -- as well as UMass Lowell's growing expertise in research and development.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- LIVE: Humor & Celebrity Spots Win Super Bowl Ads For 2018
- LIVE: RI Children’s Author Writes Books In Memory Of Pet, Proceeds Help Shelter Dogs
- LIVE: Improving Your Wine Knowledge With Killavey of Newport Vineyards
- Tuesday on LIVE: “CHEFS” Director Hart And RI Common Cause’s Marion
- LIVE: Repetiteur from George Balanchine Trust on Bringing “Rubies” to Festival Ballet
- Monday on LIVE: RDW’s Bellini, Newport Vineyards, & Business Monday
- LIVE: RI’s Paddington Competes in Puppy Bowl, EGAPL Hosts Viewing Party Event
- LIVE: 8 Things To Do When Packing For Vacation
- LIVE: Writer Gilsdorf On Memoirs and Achieving Your Writing Goals in 2018
- LIVE: Loiselle Of FRIENDS WAY Talks About Self-Care While Grieving
- LIVE: Comic Cunningham On Creating Patriots Parody Video “Amen-Dola”
- LIVE: What to See this Spring on Broadway, With Broadway Blog’s Matthew Wexler
- Wednesday on LIVE: Wine-Maker Sofia Thanisch & DC Political Consultant Sullivan
- LIVE: Bourque Parents Talk About “The Ripple Effect” After Son Killed by Drunk Driver
- Friday on LIVE: Beer On Earth, The Providence Flea, & Whitcomb
- LIVE: Rhode Island’s Emerging Leaders—Kevin McGovern
- LIVE: DiBiase To Open Beer On Earth Brewery/Taproom In North Kingstown
- LIVE: Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas With The Providence Flea
- LIVE: PVDonuts’ Kettelle Talks Valentine’s Day & Collaborations
- LIVE: The Malted Barley Providence Begins Brewing Their Own Beer
- LIVE: Sandy Hook Campaign to Stop School Violence Kicks Off in RI
- Thursday on LIVE: Malted Barley’s Koller, STYLEWEEK’s Ortiz & The Ripple Effect
- LIVE: 5 Steps For Couples To Conquer Clutter
- LIVE: 10 Things You Need To Know About STYLEWEEK With Ortiz
- LIVE: Investigative Reporter McPhee on Boston Bombing Book - & Tackling MS13 Trial Next