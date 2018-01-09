LIVE: U.S. Olympian Hamlin on Historic Career & 2018 Winter Games

In 2014, Erin Hamlin made history, earning a bronze medal at the Sochi Olympic Winter Games, becoming the first U.S. singles luger earn an Olympic medal.

Come February, she heads to her fourth Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

“It’s pretty crazy, I never imagined when I first got into this sport that I would go to four Olympics, that’s kind of insane to think about that concept,” Hamlin says, “to be at four is pretty surreal.”

Throughout her 18 year career, Hamlin has become the most decorated U.S. singles slider in history. In 2009, she won her first championship gold, then 2017 she won three medals in singles and team relay.

Hamlin has a laid-back approach to getting on the podium, she says her mindset is to enjoy the games, take it all in and to have fun.

“I’m really enjoying being able to compete and slide, obviously, I’m always very competitive, just because I’m a very competitive person, but it is nice to enjoy it with no real pressure or have no crazy expectations for myself,” says America’s best ever female luger.

With 23 World Cup medals under her belt and four World Cup victories, Hamlin says it’s been great to enjoy being part of the community and sliding because she’s already accomplished more than she ever thought she would and doesn’t feel like she has to prove herself.

Hamlin is competing in PyeongChang, South Korea when the 2018 games begin February 8. You can follow her journey as she writes for Team USA.



