LIVE: U.S. Army Veteran Kandarian Shares Recovery Story In Hopes Of Helping Others

As U.S. Army Combat Veteran who served in Afghanistan, now sober for three years, Paul Kandarian says he’s fighting a battle on two fronts—returning home from war and recovering from addiction.

“I’ve come to term it the battle on two fronts,” Kandarian says, “it’s the perfect storm of self-destruction, and instead of relenting and just giving up, I’ve found strength in a lot of different ways.”

Kandarian was one of the keynote speakers at the “Owning Our Story: About the Opioid Epidemic” Rhode Island Department of Health collaborative event with Creating Outreach About Addiction Support Together. (COAAST)

“Find something that gives you purpose again,” Kandarian says.

Currently, he’s pursuing a bachelor's degree at UMass Boston in Psychology and hopes to continue helping people in recovery.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.