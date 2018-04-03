LIVE: TV Shows To Watch This April With Decider’s Zalben

Alex Zalben, Managing Editor at Decider says get ready for a lot of quality television as networks and streaming services launch new shows, series return, and limited series launch this April.

Tracy Morgan makes his return to television on April 3 with The Last O.G. on TBS. Zalben says it will be good to see for many reasons, including the fact that the show should be really funny.

The HBO Original Movie Paterno is Al Pacino playing Penn State's Joe Paterno in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal. That premiers on HBO April 7.

Stranger Things fans, mark April 13 for the Netflix reboot release of Lost in Space. Zalben says it’s a little dark, but still family friendly, as long as you’re watching with older kids.

April 15 marks a crossover event of Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead, Zalben says it should be exciting to see which direction they take the plot lines.

Westworld returns to HBO for season two on April 22 and Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale goes beyond its original source material for season two on April 25.

