Ruth Tuiraviravi, the Volunteer Program Manager for the Volvo Ocean Race, joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE from the Newport stopover at Fort Adams on Tuesday.

Tuiraviravi says there are around 600 volunteers, who "are basically the face and the heart of the event."

The fleet will remain in Newport through May 20 with the formal race village opening scheduled for 4 p.m. later today on May 8.

The In-Port Race is scheduled for May 19 and the Leg 9 Start to Cardiff, Wales is set for Sunday, May 20.

