LIVE: Trinity Rep’s Parrish Says 2018-19 Season Reflects Current Times

Executive Director of Tony Award-winning Trinity Repertory Company , Tom Parrish says the 2018-19 Season is one of the largest the company has produced and many of the shows are topical.

“All of the plays next year were chosen because they are resonant with the world that we are living in and many of the things people are thinking about,” Parrish says, “we use drama and we use comedy and we use music to bring the community together to really talk about how to live.”

More women and people of color will be represented this season, as part of company’s ongoing commitment to increasing opportunities in the storytelling process. The 2018-19 Season features the work of at least 11 women and people of color as playwrights and directors.

Trinity Rep says this is a number that is expected to grow as more directors and designers are contracted for shows.

See the 2018-19 season lineup here.

