LIVE: Trinity Rep’s Brazil on Co-Directing 40th Anniversary Rendition of A Christmas Carol

A long-standing holiday tradition for all Rhode Islanders is making the trip to Trinity Repertory Company to see the yearly production of A Christmas Carol.

Now celebrating its 40th anniversary at the theater, the current rendition celebrates the very community that has supported it all these years, in an inclusive and innovative way.

Trinity company member, Angela Brazil, co-directed the production in collaboration with husband and fellow Trinity Rep company member, Stephen Thorne, made a change to the performance this year as they wanted to focus on community vs. the isolation felt by Scrooge.

Brazil says she and Thorne discussed “how can we allow our audiences, the amazing folks in RI that come to see this story year after year, how can we allow them to experience community in the same way, rather than just watch someone experience community” and so the idea to included various locally-based community organizations and non-profits to appear on stage with the company came about, making this production truly unique.

Performances of this critically acclaimed production will run through December 31.

Click here for tickets and Info.



