LIVE: Trinity Rep’s Brazil on Co-Directing 40th Anniversary Rendition of A Christmas Carol
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Now celebrating its 40th anniversary at the theater, the current rendition celebrates the very community that has supported it all these years, in an inclusive and innovative way.
Trinity company member, Angela Brazil, co-directed the production in collaboration with husband and fellow Trinity Rep company member, Stephen Thorne, made a change to the performance this year as they wanted to focus on community vs. the isolation felt by Scrooge.
Brazil says she and Thorne discussed “how can we allow our audiences, the amazing folks in RI that come to see this story year after year, how can we allow them to experience community in the same way, rather than just watch someone experience community” and so the idea to included various locally-based community organizations and non-profits to appear on stage with the company came about, making this production truly unique.
Performances of this critically acclaimed production will run through December 31.
Click here for tickets and Info.
Related Slideshow: A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep - 2016
From left to right: Rebecca Gibel as Poor Wife, Stephen Thorne as Poor Husband, Brian McEleney as Ebenezer Scrooge, with the ensemble of A Christmas Carol, directed James Dean Palmer at Trinity Rep. Set design by Michael McGarty, lighting design by Seth Reiser, costume design by Michael Krass. Photo Mark Turek.
From left to right in center: Anne Scurria as Grandma Cratchit, Elijah Nyahkoon as Tiny Tim, Ava Cambra as Petra, Gabriella Wolf-Olayanju as Belinda, Chris Stahl as Bob Cratchit, Lucy Van Atta as Aunt Martha Cratchit. From left to right in background: Rachael Warren as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Brian McEleney as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, directed James Dean Palmer at Trinity Rep. Set design by Michael McGarty, lighting design by Seth Reiser, costume design by Michael Krass. Photo Mark Turek.
From left to right: Ava Cambra as Child 2, Elijah Nyahkoon as Child 3, Anne Scurria as Grandma, Kamili Okweni Feelings as the Narrator, Gabriella Wolf-Olayanju as Child 1, and Chris Stahl as Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol, in A Christmas Carol directed James Dean Palmer at Trinity Rep. Set design by Michael McGarty, lighting design by Seth Reiser, costume design by Michael Krass. Photo Mark Turek.
Related Articles
- Tuesday on LIVE: NYT Bestselling Author Maguire & Professor Lawless
- LIVE: How to Create a Seating Arrangements In An Open Floor Plan
- LIVE: Mixed Magic Theater Opens Season With Double Bill, Dutchman / The Slave
- LIVE: NYT Bestselling Author Maguire Talks New Book “Hiddensee”
- Wednesday on LIVE: GoLocal’s Big Wedding Announcement
- LIVE: Author DeCesare on Female Empowerment & Entrepreneurship
- Monday on LIVE: RI Author DeCesare and EG Council President Cienki
- LIVE: RI Native Moniz On Performing In Tony Award-Winning Musical “FUN HOME”
- LIVE: RI Veteran Sgt. DeCiccio Dedicated To Helping Other Veterans
- LIVE: Air Force Veteran Hood On Need For Increasing Veteran Representation
- LIVE: “Tinkered Treasures” Author Major Inspires Creativity
- Thursday on LIVE: Former RI Gov. Chafee & Discovering Justice’s Karagianis
- LIVE: 7 Areas to Organize For The Holidays
- LIVE: Must-Have Men’s Fashion for Winter From Blueprint 5
- LIVE: RI High School Students Will Speak With Astronaut On Space Station
- Tuesday on LIVE: RI Community Food Bank’s Schiff, Actor Paolo
- LIVE: RI Actor Paolo Talks Breaking Into Hollywood With Upcoming TV Appearances
- LIVE: How Collaboration Led To Success For Firestarter Interactive’s Kammerer
- LIVE: Rhode Island’s Emerging Leaders-Robert Sullivan
- LIVE: Strategies For Those In Recovery To Stay Sober Over The Holidays
- LIVE: Black Friday Tech Deals with CNET’s Cheapskate Broida
- Friday on LIVE: RI Young Republicans Sullivan, Resource Recovery RI’s Noiseux
- LIVE: How To Reduce Your Holiday Waste
- Wednesday on LIVE: Emmy Award-Winning Chef Lidia