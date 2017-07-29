Welcome! Login | Register

LIVE: Trinity Rep Offers Limited Flash Sale of “A Christmas Carol” Tickets

Saturday, July 29, 2017

Kate Brandt

To celebrate the 40th anniversary production of “A Christmas Carol” Trinity Repertory Company is offering a flash sale for tickets through July 31. 

Kate Brandt, Trinity Rep’s Director of Marketing and Public Relations, says the a limited engagement flash sale will offer patrons four dollars off adult tickets to non-peak performances.

This year’s “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens will star Joe Wilson, Jr. in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge and will be co-directed by acting company members Angela Brazil and Stephen Thorne. 

The show runs November 9 – December 31 at Chace Theater. 

Tickets are available for purchase by phone at (401) 351-4242, online, or in person at the theater’s box office at 201 Washington Street, Providence. 

 

