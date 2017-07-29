LIVE: Trinity Rep Offers Limited Flash Sale of “A Christmas Carol” Tickets

To celebrate the 40th anniversary production of “A Christmas Carol” Trinity Repertory Company is offering a flash sale for tickets through July 31.

Kate Brandt, Trinity Rep’s Director of Marketing and Public Relations, says the a limited engagement flash sale will offer patrons four dollars off adult tickets to non-peak performances.

This year’s “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens will star Joe Wilson, Jr. in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge and will be co-directed by acting company members Angela Brazil and Stephen Thorne.

The show runs November 9 – December 31 at Chace Theater.

Tickets are available for purchase by phone at (401) 351-4242, online, or in person at the theater’s box office at 201 Washington Street, Providence.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.