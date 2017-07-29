LIVE: Trinity Rep Offers Limited Flash Sale of “A Christmas Carol” Tickets
Saturday, July 29, 2017
Kate Brandt, Trinity Rep’s Director of Marketing and Public Relations, says the a limited engagement flash sale will offer patrons four dollars off adult tickets to non-peak performances.
This year’s “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens will star Joe Wilson, Jr. in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge and will be co-directed by acting company members Angela Brazil and Stephen Thorne.
The show runs November 9 – December 31 at Chace Theater.
Tickets are available for purchase by phone at (401) 351-4242, online, or in person at the theater’s box office at 201 Washington Street, Providence.
